Looking for Love in All the Woke Places

Happy Valensteyn's Day. I'll be starting the festivities back on the curvy couch with Steve, Ainsley and Brian on "Fox & Friends" just after 8am Eastern/5am Pacific.

After a quick break to have my industrial-strength make-up removed, I'll be back on the air for a full three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. You can dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 Rush affiliate stations across the fruited plain - such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the entire show from anywhere on the planet right here. It's Open Line Friday, so whatever's on your mind feel free to bend my ear about.

You can find a few moments from Thursday's guest-hosting stint right here. A couple of hours later, just in time for Valentine's Day, Tucker and I talked about a woke dating service designed to ensure Cupid doesn't accidentally fix you up with a right-winger. Click below to watch:

We will have some less partisan Valentine's observances later today. You can see more of last night's Tucker here - including a Steyn vs Lou Dobbs showdown on "Final Exam", in which, per Twitter, an Iowa Caucus-scale counting fiasco occurred that left me as robbed as Bernie to Lou's Mayor Pete. Apparently the new scoring app malfunctioned. Yeah, right.

