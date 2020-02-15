Image

Mark Steyn

The Candidate who Never Made the Primary

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/10048/the-candidate-who-never-made-the-primary

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

On Friday Steyn made a rare end-of-the-week appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss some late-breaking news: the conviction of the Creepy Porn Lawyer for extortion: If CPL's two other criminal cases go the same way, the Best President America Never Had is looking at four hundred years behind bars. Mark contrasted his fate with those of the better connected ne'er-do-wells in the Deep State's permanent bureaucracy:

"This guy was actually just some sleazy chancer -- as we say in Ireland..," Steyn said. "If he were really the guy those rubes at CNN took him for he would be laughing at us the same way that that awful [former FBI acting director Andrew] McCabe guy is laughing at us today."

Click below to watch:

You can see more from Tucker's show here.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club are more than welcome to weigh in below. Mark will be back on air later today with Rob O'Neill, Kat Timpf and Tyrus on The Greg Gutfeld Show, coast to coast at 10pm Eastern/7pm Pacific.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

Tonight Mark returns to The Greg Gutfeld Show on Fox News at 10pm Eastern Time/ 7pm Pacific.

 

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Panic Stations
  2. Live Free or Bern
  3. When Shinners are Winners
  4. Pony Tailspin
  5. Looking for Love in All the Woke Places

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image