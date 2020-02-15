The Candidate who Never Made the Primary by Mark Steyn

Tucker Carlson Tonight

February 15, 2020 https://www.steynonline.com/10048/the-candidate-who-never-made-the-primary On Friday Steyn made a rare end-of-the-week appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss some late-breaking news: the conviction of the Creepy Porn Lawyer for extortion: If CPL's two other criminal cases go the same way, the Best President America Never Had is looking at four hundred years behind bars. Mark contrasted his fate with those of the better connected ne'er-do-wells in the Deep State's permanent bureaucracy: "This guy was actually just some sleazy chancer -- as we say in Ireland..," Steyn said. "If he were really the guy those rubes at CNN took him for he would be laughing at us the same way that that awful [former FBI acting director Andrew] McCabe guy is laughing at us today." Click below to watch: You can see more from Tucker's show here. Members of The Mark Steyn Club are more than welcome to weigh in below. Mark will be back on air later today with Rob O'Neill, Kat Timpf and Tyrus on The Greg Gutfeld Show, coast to coast at 10pm Eastern/7pm Pacific. © 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

