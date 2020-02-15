The Candidate who Never Made the Primary

On Friday Steyn made a rare end-of-the-week appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss some late-breaking news: the conviction of the Creepy Porn Lawyer for extortion: If CPL's two other criminal cases go the same way, the Best President America Never Had is looking at four hundred years behind bars. Mark contrasted his fate with those of the better connected ne'er-do-wells in the Deep State's permanent bureaucracy:
"This guy was actually just some sleazy chancer -- as we say in Ireland..," Steyn said. "If he were really the guy those rubes at CNN took him for he would be laughing at us the same way that that awful [former FBI acting director Andrew] McCabe guy is laughing at us today."
America went from Nation of Laws to Nation of Lawyers to Animal Farm.
My constitution right of equality before the law is being trashed daily, and the Supremes, led by the dreadful Roberts, does nothing whilst the Dems are more equal than me.