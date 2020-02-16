Image

Mark Steyn

Clash of Titans

Tucker's Final Exam

https://www.steynonline.com/10051/clash-of-titans

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

For your viewing pleasure this Presidents Day weekend (in America), Louis Riel Day weekend (in Manitoba), Islander Day weekend (in Prince Edward Island) and Family Day weekend (in another five Canadian provinces), here are Mark and Lou Dobbs going head to head as Tucker Carlson referees US television's top-rated news quiz show.

In the course of this epic showdown, according to Twitter, an Iowa Caucus-scale counting fiasco occurred, so there may yet be a recount. Click below to watch:

If you enjoy Steyn on camera, join him this afternoon, Sunday, with Rob O'Neill, Kat Timpf and Tyrus for an encore presentation of last night's Greg Gutfeld Show - that's at 5pm Eastern/2pm Pacific. On the other hand, if you prefer Mark in audio only, he'll be back right here with our annual Presidents Day audio special.

Steyn's Song of the Week audio specials are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more information on the Steyn Club, see here - and, if you're in need of a post-Valentine pre-Presidents present, we hope you'll consider a Club gift membership.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Panic Stations
  2. Live Free or Bern
  3. Pony Tailspin
  4. Looking for Love in All the Woke Places
  5. The Candidate who Never Made the Primary

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image