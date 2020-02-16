Clash of Titans

For your viewing pleasure this Presidents Day weekend (in America), Louis Riel Day weekend (in Manitoba), Islander Day weekend (in Prince Edward Island) and Family Day weekend (in another five Canadian provinces), here are Mark and Lou Dobbs going head to head as Tucker Carlson referees US television's top-rated news quiz show.

In the course of this epic showdown, according to Twitter, an Iowa Caucus-scale counting fiasco occurred, so there may yet be a recount. Click below to watch:

If you enjoy Steyn on camera, join him this afternoon, Sunday, with Rob O'Neill, Kat Timpf and Tyrus for an encore presentation of last night's Greg Gutfeld Show - that's at 5pm Eastern/2pm Pacific. On the other hand, if you prefer Mark in audio only, he'll be back right here with our annual Presidents Day audio special.

