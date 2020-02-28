Image

The Human Right to Be a Criminal

On Thursday Mark swung by CJOB's Geoff Currier Show in Winnipeg, where guest-host Cameron Poitras interviewed him about the latest joke jurisprudence from Canada's "human rights" racket: Thanks to an all but entirely un-reasoned decision from Michael Werier, convicted criminals have now joined women, gays, blacks, Muslims and transgenders as a protected victim class. Click below to listen - Steyn arrives 22 minutes in, but there's some good coronavirus stuff beforehand:

