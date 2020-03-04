Image

Mark Steyn

The Plugs Are On But Nobody's Home

Steyn on the Air

Programming note: On Thursday Mark will be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone, guest-hosting for Rush on America's Number One radio show starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. You can dial him up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

You can find a few moments from Steyn's Wednesday Rush stint here. Afterwards Mark joined John Oakley on Global News Radio 640 in Toronto to address Joe, Justin, and the vital question of who has fewer marbles. Click below to listen:

We had a grand turnout from both Americans and Canadians on last year's sold-out Second Annual Mark Steyn Cruise. So we hope more than a few Oakley and Rush listeners will want to join the Trump-pardoned Conrad Black, former presidential candidate Michele Bachmann, doughty Brexiteer John O'Sullivan and Mark's other guests on this year's Mediterranean cruise. But don't leave it too late, as the accommodations are more favorably priced the earlier you book.

If you enjoy Steyn in audio, he'll be back right here on Friday afternoon to conduct another Clubland Q&A live around the planet at 4pm North American Eastern Time - that's 9pm Greenwich Mean Time. We look forward to answering questions from Mark Steyn Club members all over the globe.

Mark will see you on the radio at noon Eastern, and afterwards on the telly with Tucker.

