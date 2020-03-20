Live Around the Planet: Friday March 20th

Today, Friday, I'll be conducting another Clubland Q&A, live around the world at 4pm Eastern in North America - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

The Chinese coronavirus will likely dominate. Forty million Californians are now "sheltering in place" following Gavin Newsom's extraordinary prediction of how things will go between now and May:

The state projects that 25.5 million people in California will be infected over an eight-week period, Newsom said in a letter sent to President Trump on Wednesday requesting the deployment of the U.S. Navy's Mercy hospital ship to the Port of Los Angeles through Sept. 1.

Fortunately, in Washington, the Senate Intelligence Chair, selfless public servant Richard Burr, got a heads-up of where we're headed a couple of months back and was able to cash out his hotel and hospitality stocks before they tanked.

In Spain, Pedro Alameda has become the first Civil Guard to succumb to the virus: He was thirty-seven, with no underlying conditions.

Meanwhile, over in Crazyland, an Islamic scholar says Covid-19 is a "soldier of Allah". If so, he's got a funny way of showing it. In Iran the health ministry now says that one person dies of Covid-19 every ten minutes.

A week ago there were ten countries with over a thousand cases. Now there are eighteen - and seven with over ten thousand cases. Who to trust in such times? Expert-wise, CNN has gone straight to the top.

Among celebrity contractions, His Serene Highness Albert II, Prince of Monaco has become the first head of state to test positive for the disease.

On today's Coronaland edition of our Clubland Q&A I'm happy to take questions arising from the various aspects of the planet-wide ChiCom lockdown I've been chewing over on air and in print in recent days - but as always we'll open it up to other subjects as the hour proceeds.

