Mark Steyn

Skyping It In

by Mark Steyn
Coronaland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Friday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This latest edition spans the horizons of Coronaland from Italy and China to Denmark and Sweden.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions on this edition of our Q&A. We'll have a brand new Tale for Our Time starting tomorrow - plus Kathy Shaidle's movie column and our Song of the Week. As for that brand new CD by last week's songstress, Carol Welsman, that I mentioned on air, you can find out more details about attending the (eventual) recording sessions and getting an advance copy of the album here.

If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid gift.

