Crocs and Punks but No Staples

Welcome to another self-isolated socially distant quarantined curfewed sheltered-in-place audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show with a Coronacopia of news and comment, but a few other diversions, encompassing the all-time biggest Cameroonian hit, the all-time flop CeauÈ™escu hit job, rippling rhymes from Emporia, non-social distancing from Madonna, and the May 1968 Playmate of the Month.

If you like this format, Steyn may do more. But, if you don't, we shall speak no more about it. And, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member and you'd like to submit a question for Mark to address on his next show, please leave it in the comments below.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it if you're interested you can find more information here.

Mark will be back this evening with the next episode in our current Tale for Our Time - Daniel Defoe's Journal of the Plague Year.