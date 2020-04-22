Image

Mark Steyn

Going Batty

Welcome to the midweek edition of the self-isolated socially distant Mark Steyn Show, with an audio Coronacopia of news and comment, plus your Brit Wanker Copper of the Day, Mark's Mailbox, Old Wave, cold comforters, castles to the clouds, and getting turned on by parking camels.

If you're wondering what these shows are about, The Conservative Woman has an overview to date:

For admirers of his acerbic analyses, the good news is that over the past few weeks Mark has upped his output, producing a series of 40-minute polemical podcasts each with the introduction: 'From my house arrest to yours, it's your Steyn Show Coronacopia'.

Gary Oliver also provides a handy transcription of Mark's evolving "Kung Flu Fighting" lyrics, so you can sing along.

