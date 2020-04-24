Image

Mark Steyn

Getting Down to the Non-Essentials

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/10252/getting-down-to-the-non-essentials

Welcome to the weekend edition of the sheltered-in-place non-essential Mark Steyn Show, with an audio Coronacopia of news and comment, plus a few other diversions, including Cuomo in pain-feeling mode, your Brit Wanker Copper of the Day, Ritz-Carlton welfare queens, Shakespeare unsprung, and Peter Pan, Beverly Hills Cop, the Lion King and Magnum, PI in the lounge of the retirement home.

Click above to listen. And, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member and you'd like to submit a question for Mark to address on his next show, please leave it in the comments below. Do stay on topic - and no URLS, please, as they wreak havoc with our page formating.

There'll be a full week of audio delights from Mark starting on Monday.

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can peruse the transcripts here.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it if you're interested you can find more information here.

