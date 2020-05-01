Image

Mark Steyn

Bidin' Out the Clock

by Mark Steyn
The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/10264/bidin-out-the-clock

Welcome to the May Day weekend edition of the sheltered-in-place non-essential Mark Steyn Show, with an audio Coronacopia of news and comment, plus Gibberish Joe vs Creepy Joe, morris dancing, Banned in Bayswater, the ten-ten to totalitarianism, and more.

Click above to listen. And, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member and you'd like to submit a question for Mark to address on his next show, please leave it in the comments below. Do stay on topic - and no URLS, please, as they wreak havoc with our page formating.

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can peruse the transcripts here.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it if you're interested you can find more information here.

