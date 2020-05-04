Image

Mark Steyn

"Cooperation from the Female"

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/10267/cooperation-from-the-female

Welcome to the Monday edition of the socially distant Mark Steyn Show with an audio Coronacopia of news and comment, plus a great new talking-point for Joe Biden, another Brit Wanker Copper, Your Monday Mohammed, pandemics Putin-style, packing the meat-packers, and much more.

Click above to listen. And, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member and you'd like to submit a question for Mark to address on his next show, please leave it in the comments below. Do stay on topic - and no URLS, please, as they wreak havoc with our page formating.

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here.

If you're just catching on to these new audio diversions, we've done what we did with Mark's video shows and archived them in a Netflix-style tile format that makes it easy to catch up with ones you've missed. You'll find the new audio Steyn Show home page here. And Mark will have a Steyn Club third-birthday edition of the show on Wednesday.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, now about to enter its fourth year. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it if you're interested you can find more information here.

Image

