The Rise of the Public Health Mandarins

Hi everyone and welcome back to another ridiculously WuFlu-heavy edition of Laura's Links. I remain in a relatively constant state of irritation because of how stupid everything is. Here in the Deranged Dominion, "Stage 1" recovery has meant that one's pet can get a haircut ("grooming"). But humans? Not so much.

But I guess this shouldn't be a surprise to anyone living in Canada where one's pet can get an MRI on demand at the veterinarian's office, but humans have to wait months for one. I am not a scientist or even a social scientist, but I am a social observer so I thought instead of kvetching the whole way through my intro, I'd simply share some observations I have made over the past week, and new terminology that I have been either hearing about or coining.

I have noticed that fewer people are wearing masks or gloves in the grocery store, and there are no shortages of anything. There are fewer people wearing masks as they go for walks outside and I'm hearing more people talking about how fed up they are. They are finished with lock downs and shutdowns and the lack of foresight in public policy planning regarding the economy on a macro level. And on the micro level, how parents are supposed to get back to work without school, camps or any sane and measured plan for the opening of the school year in the fall. Many commentators are starting to talk about "hygienic fascism."

Meanwhile, the Great Prophet Steyn, may Kung Flu never, ever, EVAH EVAH EVAH be upon him, ameeeeeeen ameeeeeeen, was sooooo busy over the week. There were several shows: Folds Like A (Pocket) Knife, an essay examining our current permanent state of emergency and another incredible show about Masking and Unmasking. The Song of the Week related to Mark's adorable (but relatively inexplicable) love affair with the Eurovision song competition. That's cool, boss, like Abbahu Akbar, baby, whatever floats your boat.

*waves*

Like Mark, I'm not interested in the future that the Sharia Covidists want for us. On the Rush Limbaugh Show yesterday, Mark said he rejects the plan for a world without live music, friendly human touch, with even less free speech and with more masks to really shut us up. Mark, I'm so glad you agree! And don't worry! Mark, for real and not for joking, in case you were worried, the Covid Karen Mutawa and all of the Soldiers of Social Pricktancing can pry the hugs out of my cold dead hands. If you have second thoughts and want to default to masks, maybe I'll try this one.

Just joking, Mark! Sort of. Hugs!!!!

*composes self*

Now let's take a look back at the week that was.

~

North America:

How is this actually even possible?

The unbearable truths about our current political moment.

President Trump orders federal retirement money invested in Chinese equities to be pulled.

How on earth can Canada stand up to China while it's on its knees bowing?

While you were sleeping and Coviding....

~

Murderous Barbarian Chinese Communist Wuhan Coronavirus:

David Solway asks if the endless lockdowns are the result of malice or stupidity.

Some clues to this question can be found here: the origins of the lockdown idea.

Militia mobilizes in Michigan to block arrest of 77-year old barber. Governor decides to terrorize him and finish him off for good.

This is stupid.

Holocaust survivor David Toren reclaimed Jewish artwork looted by the Nazis before dying of the Chinese coronavirus.

The elderly and the developmentally disabled in America were actually murdered.

Bill de Blasio's careless crisis management. Now, showing no signs of remorse whatsoever, Mayor de Blasio is threatening to pluck swimmers out of the water and people off the streets for the crime of drinking beverages.

Well, whadayaknow? Masks may pose a serious health risk to the healthy.

New Jersey police refuse to penalize the gym that opened up despite governor's orders. Good. We need more of this.

Meanwhile in Oregon... (story plus interview) WHOA: The dam breaks!

Masked and unmasked, as Mark Steyn also discussed earlier this week on The Mark Steyn Show.

Doctors (and public health mandarins) are not qualified to run any country.

~

Europe:

Multicultural romance working out very well in Sweden.

~

Formerly Great Britain:

The shameful collaboration, cover up and indifference to the epidemic of Muslim rape gangs in Britain continues.

Some scenes from the anti-lockdown rally in London via James Delingpole.

Mega mosque proposed for London's iconic Piccadilly Circus.

~

Israel and Jews:

Police officer requests official list of Jews in Ukraine. Not a great look, Ukraine.

The accused killers of a French Jewish Holocaust survivor will face trial.

~

Kook and Humourless Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Meet an American judge who favours sexual predators.

~

Human Grace:

Montreal's minyans (prayer quorums) in a time of Chinese coronavirus.

Tuskegee Airman Hilton Carter dies at age 91. Rest in Peace.

Really nice thread on Twitter: "Has anyone met a Twitter friend in real life and become friends?"

"Lads." So cute.

Mazel tov. Wonderful.

This is truly glorious.

Louisville WWII veteran surprised with birthday drive-by parade.

Stay well and stay angry! See you in the comments.

