With a Song in My Heart (But Nowhere Else)

On Monday I had the great honor of sitting in for Rush on America's Number One radio show. After wishing a happy if muted Victoria Day to my compatriots, we turned to Obamagate, Corona-lockdown, the death of music, the masking of free speech, South Korean sex dolls out on the town and much more. Click below to listen:

At a time when the population is totally binary and divided into essential and non-essential persons, it's heartening to know that the former category includes the designated pajama boy at Media-ite who has to listen to Rush for three hours every day and find something to get the vapors over. Then he types it out, as if its ridiculousness is self-evident. Today's triggered stenographer was Caleb Howe and he was befuddled by my comments on Sharia-lite:

"You know the last time I was writing about societies banning music it was ISIS and the Taliban," said Steyn of pandemic measures that involve limiting public events such as concerts. "I'm creeped out by the fact that we're basically adopting ISIS/Taliban policies on music."

Ooooooooooh!

I'm so bloody bored by cancel culture. The only thing more tedious is can't-quite-cancel culture. The pajama police have been trying to take me out for a while now - they got close a month or so back over some Corona comments - but they can never quite seal the deal, which is kinda pathetic. Caleb & Co really need to work harder. Surely there's a CAIR spokeman who could have complained how Islamophobic it is to suggest Muslims behead 'cellists?

