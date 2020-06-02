Tweet of Glory

Today, Tuesday Mark joined Razia Iqbal on the BBC World Service Newshour to discuss social media, Trump and free speech with Professor Scott Lucas of Birmingham University. Click above to listen.
You can enjoy the full hour with Razia here.
If you like Steyn in audio, join him this evening for the latest episode in his current Tale for Our Time - The Man Who Was Thursday by G K Chesterton.
Tales for Our Time is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more information on the Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.
Comment on this item (members only)
Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:
Member Login
8 Member Comments
I hate the BBC.
And that jackass makes me so angry.
Glorifying violence?? What has the media done over the past week except glorify violence?? Trump wrote that when the looting starts the shooting starts... You can't consider that "inciting" violence as it's not actually illegal to protect property with force... I really don't see how it "glorifies" violence either... Do I think it was a thing the president should TWEET??? Hell no.... but he's certainly expressing the frustration many people feel when they watch rioting (glorified rioting) on the TV for hours.
Why did professor Scott Lucas change the word from looter to protester? Please answer professor Scott.
Notice how Professor Lucas' calm demeanor allows him a much more presumptive and slanted arrangement of his points. Style counts, sometimes more than facts, with some people. We have our work cut out for us.
"So what you are really saying is ...." redux.
The Bolshie B------t Collective and its pets are truly vomit inducing muppets.
"Responsible speech".....what a joke liberals are.
One can't expect a professor to understand the concept of free speech.
If you were giving a factory rant, I sure wish other conservatives were getting copy to memorize.