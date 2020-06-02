Tweet of Glory

Audio Recording Download Audio File

Today, Tuesday Mark joined Razia Iqbal on the BBC World Service Newshour to discuss social media, Trump and free speech with Professor Scott Lucas of Birmingham University. Click above to listen. You can enjoy the full hour with Razia here. If you like Steyn in audio, join him this evening for the latest episode in his current Tale for Our Time - The Man Who Was Thursday by G K Chesterton. Tales for Our Time is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more information on the Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

