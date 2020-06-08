Image

One Giant College Campus

by Mark Steyn
On Monday I had the great honor of sitting in for Rush on America's Number One radio show. Aspects of the post-Covid mob frenzy predominated, so we talked about why certain #BlackLivesMatter to the rioters but many more black lives don't. I also discussed the vaporizing of key editors and columnists for accidentally wandering a millimetre off the party line, and the attempt to do the same to J K Rowling. All that plus sundry other topics from Rush's interview with Charlamagne [sic] to CGI sex scenes and the uselessness of America's generals. Click below to listen:

I'll be here in a few hours with the latest episode of The Man Who Was Thursday for Mark Steyn Club members. For more on the Steyn Club see here.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. You can dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

