Everything Must Go!

Welcome to the midweek edition of the self-locked-down Mark Steyn Show, with today's civilizational fire sale of news and comment - plus a pasha assassinated, the only gay in the village evicted, Gone with the Wind gone, a famous locked-room murder, Dame Nellie Melba on the air, and a song for Hong Kong.

Mark will be back this evening with the latest installment of The Man Who Was Thursday.

