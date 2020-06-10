Leaving Home to Save Lives

Grovelling at the feet of the mob doesn't work. Full stop.

Greetings and welcome to another collection of links for the immediate post-Coronapocalypse era.

Magically, Kung Flu is done. It's so yesterday! It's like totally not a thing anymore. And anyway, if it was a thing, what The Science tells us is that it completely distinguishes between infecting dumb-bum Bible thumpers, evil and selfish granny-killers (like you, not like Democrat governors of course), the terrible mean people who just want a haircut (bad people) and the noble people who are demonstrating to save lives (good people, the best and most saintly prayer people ever).

Just remember, the virus cannot harm you and is completely done if you are a noble protester. But if you are a regular ole' law-abiding, normal person, Stay Home Save Lives We Work For You So Stay Home For Us And We Are In This Together Forever In These Challenging Times We Will Get Through This Never.

Sadly, as we have marked the anniversary of D-Day, we are in the revolutionary phase of the lockdowns, watching the Woke Taliban and its bureaucratic, unelected fifth column cheerleaders destroy our past, our history, and therefore our present and future. We are being ordered to burn our books. And by the way: nuts to you, NPR fascists. We are being consistently and intentionally lied to by the media wing of the Wokestapo. Who are you going to trust? Your own lying eyes or the whiplash inducing, about-face public health mandarins who changed their tune overnight?

Friends, now is not the time to go wobbly. Buckle up. Gird. Yer. Loins.

Mr. Steyn has quite a number of thoughts actually, about the current state of affairs in America and throughout the world. You can read more in Plywood Thursday. He was also burning up the airwaves this week, guest hosting the Rush Limbaugh show on Monday and Tuesday (click links to access full audio â€“ what a treat). He also put out new episodes of The Mark Steyn Show, so make sure you check out Corona-Friendly Rioting and The Neither-of-The-Above Box. And last but not least, he penned a fabulous Song of the Week essay about Nancy Sinatra's These Boots Are Made For Walking.

Friends, keep your chins up and your powder dry. It's going to be another crazy week â€“ probably just as crazy as the week that was. Let's take a look back and hope and pray for better, more peaceful and freer days. Stay safe and vigilant as we muddle through yet another man-made mess. This too shall pass.

North America:

A must-watch segment from Tucker Carlson on the current insurrection in America.

From City Journal: The utterly terrifying collapse of the rule of law.

Geronticide in America: nearly 26,000 seniors were sentenced to death by Kung Flu in America by their own "leaders". Utter schmucks like this guy. More geronticide here.

Demonstrators are saintly non-granny killers, OK? Got it?

Why should anyone ever, ever trust anyone of the public health tyrants ever again? Answer: don't.

An excellent podcast clip from the great Adam Carolla via Kathy Shaidle (thanks, Dreidel) on the lockdowns. Listen to the whole thing.

If protesters can pray with their feet, why can't we pray in our shuls, asks Bethany Mandel. Answer: because they hate you.

(They hate business owners, too.)

American cities consider disbanding the police. What could possibly go wrong? They didn't get the memo about how bowing to the mob never works? This is the guy that Mark Steyn called "the love child of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Elmo". Also, correct me if I'm wrong but isn't there a Democratic mayor, attorney general and governor in Minnesota? If so, can someone explain to me how this is all Trump's fault?

It's clearly time in America for a massive dose of "no". Read the whole thing.

Meanwhile in California...

Israel and Jews:

The Chasid who built a church.

Jewish store owner speaks about looting in Los Angeles. Seems pretty Kristallnachty to me. Thoughts?

Middle East:

Barbarians.

Ditto here. Savages.

Europe:

Austria okays plan to turn the building where Hitler was born into a police station. What could possibly be wrong with that?

The Formerly Great Britain:

As per Mark Steyn, the U.K. is where everything is policed except crime (and riots).

Her Majesty's Royal Constabulary is chock full of wankers, except for this one apparently.

More about the UK lockdowns here and here.

Humourless Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Thoughts about the new cult religion.

Nutbar European princess says bonking a black man has been essentially a very instructive crash course on white supremacy. And really, isn't that what everyone really wants out of their relationship?

Lying liars of the media describe British riot as "mostly peaceful".

As Mark Steyn said earlier this week on the Rush Limbaugh Show, America has turned into a giant college campus.

Never bow to the mob: it will never show you mercy.

Human Grace:

Despite all the terrible news lately about terrible humans there are still a great many honourable and good people around.

And thankfully, there are also those who bravely refuse to bow down to any man and good on them. May G-d bless and keep this brave soul and others like him.

Take care and see you in the comments!

