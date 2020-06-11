Image

Mark Steyn

A Society with No Past Has No Future

Today, Thursday, Mark joined his fellow Rush guest-host Ken Matthews on America's Number One radio show for further discussion of his thoughts on last night's Tucker about the wholesale destruction of our civilizational inheritance. Click above to listen.

You can find more from Ken's guest-hosting stint here.

If you like Steyn in audio, join him on Friday for the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show and later that evening for the latest episode in his current Tale for Our Time - The Man Who Was Thursday by G K Chesterton.

