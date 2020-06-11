A Society with No Past Has No Future

Today, Thursday, Mark joined his fellow Rush guest-host Ken Matthews on America's Number One radio show for further discussion of his thoughts on last night's Tucker about the wholesale destruction of our civilizational inheritance. Click above to listen.
This madness has even reached small town Eastern Ontario where activists want to change the name of Russell because the town was named after a colonialist who didn't want to abolish slavery. All these name changes cost money during a crisis besides erasing history.
Meanwhile I imagine gun sales in the U.S. must be going through the roof with all this mayhem and projected defunding of police.