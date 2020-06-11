The One-Sided Culture War Tucker Carlson Tonight

June 11, 2020 https://www.steynonline.com/10369/the-one-sided-culture-war On Wednesday Mark returned to the must-see cable-news show "Tucker Carlson Tonight". As The Daily Caller reported: Conservative commentator Mark Steyn placed some blame on the current cancel culture trend on conservatives who "refuse to turn up" and fight the "culture war"... "Where are the people who will defend this?" Steyn asked. "You can't have a culture war if one side refuses to turn up... "We may be at the beginning of one of those dystopian tales where in a few years' time, somebody stumbles across the last rusting videocassette recorder in the woods and there happens to be a tape of "Gone With The Wind" and they stick it in and they marvel at it because they've never seen this before," he said. "This generation is a hyper-present-tense generation, and unfortunately it's determined to destroy everything it doesn't understand, which is quite a lot." Click below to watch: You can see the full hour with Tucker here. Please join Mark this evening for another episode of The Man Who Was Thursday, and tomorrow, Friday, for the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show. Tales for our Time and The Mark Steyn Show are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership. © 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en