The Moneyed Anarchist by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: The Man Who Was Thursday

June 10, 2020 https://www.steynonline.com/10368/the-moneyed-anarchist G K Chesterton reflects Just ahead of Episode Twelve of The Man Who Was Thursday, thank you again for your kind comments about this caper and all our other Tales for Our Time. Over three years ago now, we launched this series of audio adventures on a whim, threw it together somewhat hastily, and learned on the job. So I'm enormously grateful for your appreciation of it. Our current tale is G K Chesterton's metaphysical thriller of 1908 - which somehow manages to have eerie resonances with our own deformed world of 2020. In tonight's episode, for example, a policeman being pursued by anarchists makes an interesting observation: "We must get down through the town of Lancy to the sea," he said. "I think that part of the country is least likely to be with them." "What can you mean by all this?" cried Syme. "They can't be running the real world in that way. Surely not many working men are anarchists, and surely if they were, mere mobs could not beat modern armies and police." "Mere mobs!" repeated his new friend with a snort of scorn. "So you talk about mobs and the working classes as if they were the question. You've got that eternal idiotic idea that if anarchy came it would come from the poor. Why should it? The poor have been rebels, but they have never been anarchists; they have more interest than anyone else in there being some decent government. The poor man really has a stake in the country. The rich man hasn't; he can go away to New Guinea in a yacht. The poor have sometimes objected to being governed badly; the rich have always objected to being governed at all. Aristocrats were always anarchists..." And so it is in our time: Bored varsity trust-funders, Hollywood celebrities whose nearest acquaintance with ordinary life is playing a middle-class guy in a sitcom, tech billionaires grown rich by persuading the masses to reduce the minutiae of their lives into someone else's lucrative "content", chief executives virtue-signaling about black and white so you won't notice their products are made not by either but by slave labor in a sweatshop behind the Wuhan Institute of Virology... All can, if necessary, "go away to New Guinea in a yacht". Notwithstanding the looting and pillaging in the downtown streets, this revolution is the elites rising up against the masses. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Twelve of our serialization of The Man Who Was Thursday simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here. ~Membership in The Mark Steyn Club is not for everyone, but it helps support all our content - whether in print, audio or video - and keep it available for everyone, around the world. Indeed, we now provide more free content each week than ever before in our seventeen-year history. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, being a Steyn Club member does come with a few other benefits: ~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, CDs and other items in the Steyn store;

~The opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly;

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show;

~Comment Club privileges;

~Our Sunday series of video poetry and other specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world - including the forthcoming third Mark Steyn Club Cruise, should it ever be permitted to set sail;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world. To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Please join me tomorrow for Part Thirteen of The Man Who Was Thursday. © 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en