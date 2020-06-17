Un-Naming and De-Monetizing

Welcome to the midweek edition of The Mark Steyn Show, with today's civilizational fire sale of news and comment - plus the March of the Morons, the manhood of Macron, the first virus, much McAdoo about nothing ...and P G Wodehouse, Bix Beiderbecke and Peter Frampton marching through Georgia.
4 Member Comments
maybe I just have a tin ear, but I didn't hear a great difference in Dinah Shore's singing of the "in a statue" line from the Bill tune... if the first was supposedly mangled, I didn't really hear why... she pronounced kind, find, you, statue in the normal ways...
Regarding the fightback, here's a particularly juicy target:
Breitbart's hosting a petition to have the Guardian shut down over its consistent support for the South in 1860-1865, even citing some comments that go far and above stuff by actual Southerners in support of slavery.
Of course, I don't actually want to shut the Guardian down, but they themselves should be forced to explain why they should not be.
And Mark's comments are eagerly anticipated!
So, I think tearing down statues of Thomas Jefferson and Christopher Columbus is kind of ridiculous, but renaming a few bases doesn't seem that crazy. Isn't that done all the time? Also, in America, it seems like we are the only country with a bunch of monuments to the losers. ... So, I don't like toppling all the confederate statues, but if they just removed them from prominence, I wouldn't really care about that. I would prefer they did not do it in Richmond though - it kind of gives that city its charm. It would also be crazy to remove them in battlefields.
Furthermore, if things named after Columbus need to be renamed, I think they should start with Columbia University.
"a bunch of monuments to the losers" - try Glenfinnan and Culloden.