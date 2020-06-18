Image

Mark Steyn

Breaking All Records!

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/10389/breaking-all-records

On Wednesday Mark returned to the Number One show in all of cable TV, "Tucker Carlson Tonight". As Fox News reported:

With the Summer Olympics postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tucker Carlson and author and columnist Mark Steyn spent part of Wednesday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" speculating about the makeup of a summer sporting competition in Seattle's "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" area (CHOP).

Carlson suggested that medals could be awarded for the "most vular graffiti spray-painted on a storefront, extra points for size" and warned that "unlike the actual Olympics, there will be no drug testing of any kind."

"You referenced the dope testing," Steyn told Carlson. "That's not actually going too well at the moment. After a couple of weeks of living on the streets of CHOP, many of the top Chopistani performers are in a bit of a bind because traces of urine have been found in their drug samples."

Etc.

You can see the full hour with Tucker here.

If you prefer Mark in non-visual formats, please join him tomorrow, Friday, for the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

