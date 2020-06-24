Revolt of the Know-Nothings

On Wednesday Mark returned to the Number One show in all of cable TV, "Tucker Carlson Tonight". As The Daily Caller reported:
Steyn said though "there have been revolutions throughout history in which very evil persons have participated in, but I'm not sure the march of the morons isn't actually more dangerous," adding that having "too big a bow on your hair ribbon" could "get mistaken for a noose" â€” a reference to the claim that a noose was found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's garage. An FBI investigation determined that no federal crime had been committed and that the noose had been there since 2019.
Citing the decision Sunday by Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to remove the statue of President Theodore Roosevelt from the entrance of the Museum of Natural History, Steyn said one piece of the artwork should be retrieved.
"They should leave the hind legs and the horse's butt on top of it to represent the silence of conservative institutions during this great assault on Western Civilization."
I nominate as the next statue to be reduced to rubble that of a colonizer and cold-blooded killer. Michelangelo's David, we're coming for you (followed by those of Bernini, Donatello, and Verrocchio). The Philistines may have lost the battle of the Valley of Elah, but today they're winning the war in a rout.