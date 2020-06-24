Revolt of the Know-Nothings Tucker Carlson Tonight

June 24, 2020 https://www.steynonline.com/10404/revolt-of-the-know-nothings On Wednesday Mark returned to the Number One show in all of cable TV, "Tucker Carlson Tonight". As The Daily Caller reported: Steyn said though "there have been revolutions throughout history in which very evil persons have participated in, but I'm not sure the march of the morons isn't actually more dangerous," adding that having "too big a bow on your hair ribbon" could "get mistaken for a noose" â€” a reference to the claim that a noose was found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's garage. An FBI investigation determined that no federal crime had been committed and that the noose had been there since 2019. Citing the decision Sunday by Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to remove the statue of President Theodore Roosevelt from the entrance of the Museum of Natural History, Steyn said one piece of the artwork should be retrieved. "They should leave the hind legs and the horse's butt on top of it to represent the silence of conservative institutions during this great assault on Western Civilization." Tucker set up the topic: Then Mark arrived. Click below to watch: You can see the full hour with Tucker here. If you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, please join him tomorrow, Friday, for the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show. The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership. © 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en