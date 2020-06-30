You Came the Wrong Way to St Louis

On Tuesday I had the great honor of sitting in for Rush on America's Number One radio show. Among the topics covered were Mr and Mrs McCloskey facing down the mob in St Louis, the latest wrinkle on "Russian collusion" (jihadists on the Kremlin payroll), the pitiful state of Canada's National Post, China's advantage over a western world obsessing on trivia, Joe Biden out of the bunker, and my proposed ballot question for November - "America: Yes or No?" Click below to listen:

I'll be here in a few hours with the latest episode of The Marching Morons for Mark Steyn Club members.

