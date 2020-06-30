Image

Mark Steyn

You Came the Wrong Way to St Louis

by Mark Steyn
The Rush Limbaugh Show

https://www.steynonline.com/10421/you-came-the-wrong-way-to-st-louis

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

On Tuesday I had the great honor of sitting in for Rush on America's Number One radio show. Among the topics covered were Mr and Mrs McCloskey facing down the mob in St Louis, the latest wrinkle on "Russian collusion" (jihadists on the Kremlin payroll), the pitiful state of Canada's National Post, China's advantage over a western world obsessing on trivia, Joe Biden out of the bunker, and my proposed ballot question for November - "America: Yes or No?" Click below to listen:

I'll be here in a few hours with the latest episode of The Marching Morons for Mark Steyn Club members. For more on the Steyn Club see here.

On Wednesday I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. You can dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

On Tuesday and Wednesday Mark returns to guest host The Rush Limbaugh Show from noon to 3pm Eastern Time.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Revolt of the Know-Nothings
  2. The Wheels of Justice Grind...
  3. Columbians at War
  4. Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
  5. Zip-A-Dee-Doo ...Done!

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.