Signs and Signers

Welcome to the Fourth of July edition of The Mark Steyn Show. With statues tumbling and parades canceled, we have a special extended programme which we hope partially compensates for the lack of outdoor celebration. Mark has retooled some of our show's regular features, including his Poem of the Week, song, Last Call and 100 Years Ago Show, to cover many aspects of the Glorious Fourth through the years, from Adams and Jefferson to Stephen Foster and the Andrews Sisters, signers and no-signers, cannons and carousing. Click above to listen.
