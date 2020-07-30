The first time Peter Green died was one night in 1969, in San Francisco. Or possibly New York. Or Los Angeles or Miami or Chicago. Peter could never remember which. He had died a hundred times since, and after a while, all the deaths blurred together.
Behind that first death lay 22 years of life, most of it spent as Peter Greenbaum, an obscure lad from Bethnal Green in the east end of London.
Aside from jellied eels, rhyming slang, and Jack the Ripper's crime spree 80 years earlier, Bethnal Green wasn't known for much. Nothing in particular augured the rise of a Bethnal Green boy to stardom. Yet at the same time, there was always something special about the unusually thoughtful Peter â€“ particularly his guitar playing.
He'd taken up the instrument at age eleven, inspired by the crisp lead playing of Shadows guitarist Hank Marvin. By age fifteen, he was good enough to play around Bethnal Green for a few quid here and there, though mostly for fun.
But by nineteen, he was good enough to warrant an invitation by British blues singer John Mayall to fill in for his vacationing guitarist â€“ an up-and-coming chap by the name of Eric Clapton â€“ for four dates that December of 1965. The gigs went well, Clapton returned a week later, and Green resumed playing local Bethnal Green gigs at pubs, churches, synagogues, and birthday parties.
And that might have been the last we ever heard of Peter Green, except that six months later, John Mayall and the Blues Breakers recorded the most iconic British blues album of all-time. Officially entitled Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton, but popularly known as "The Beano Album", the record vaulted into the UK Top Ten and made the band famous. In particular, Clapton's soulful, melodic playing on the record sounded like nothing else before it, inspiring awe not only among blues fans and music journalists, but among American blues titans like B.B. King and Buddy Guy. Overnight, Clapton became a musical deity.
And then, he quit. The lead guitar vacancy he left in the Blues Breakers was at once the opportunity of a lifetime and a potential career-killer: Measured against the now-deified Clapton, how could anyone avoid looking ridiculous, let alone manage to shine? Any replacement's potential career could be over before it began.
And yet, when Mayall rang up to extend the invitation, the still obscure Peter Green accepted instantly.
Decca Records music producer Mike Vernon later recounted the moment he first heard about the Blues Breakers personnel change:
"As the band walked in the studio I noticed an amplifier which I never saw before, so I said to John Mayall, 'Where's Eric Clapton?'. Mayall answered, 'He's not with us anymore. He left us a few weeks ago.'
"I was in a state of shock, but Mayall said, 'Don't worry, we got someone better.' I said, 'Wait a minute, hang on a second, this is ridiculous. You've got someone better? Than Eric Clapton?'... Then he introduced me to Peter Green."
It's easy to understand Mayall's enthusiasm. Clapton had turned in an instantly iconic performance on the Beano album. But Green, while firmly rooted in the blues, had his own thing going.
For one thing, there was his actual guitar sound. He used the same model guitar as Clapton (a 1959 Gibson Les Paul) and used the same brand of amplifier (Marshall). Using either the neck or bridge pickup alone, it sounded like every other Les Paul out there.
But when Green switched his pickup selector to the middle position, engaging both pickups, his guitar sounded like no other. Rather than the classic fat, creamy tone of a Les Paul, it suddenly sizzled with clarity and bite.
It was only years later that luthier Jol Dantzig, founder of Hamer Guitars, discovered the reason for the unique sound of Green's guitar: a lucky accident at the Gibson factory back in 1959. Some unknown worker had inadvertently installed one of the pickup magnets backwards. The reversed magnetic polarity caused phase cancellation between the two pickups: certain frequencies just vanished. The resulting sound â€“ the frequencies left over â€“ had the attack and chime of a Stratocaster, but with all the sustain (and just a bit of the beef) of a Les Paul. (You can hear what it sounds like here on the song "The Supernatural").
Green's unique guitar sound wasn't the only thing he had going. He tended to shy away from stock blues licks, preferring to construct his own (relentlessly compelling) note sequences instead. He used standard blues pentatonic (five-note) scales, but threw in exotic lines here and there to spice things up. He avoided flash for flash's sake, instead using his solos to serve the song. He used standard expressive techniques like string bending, finger vibrato, pull-offs, and occasional double-stops, but never sounded derivative.
But there was something more. Green played with a layer of emotional and spiritual depth entirely foreign to standard musical vocabularies. Whether this came more from his early Jewish religious experiences, or an unusually sensitive personality, or from an adolescence spent as an outsider in a predominantly Protestant country, or something else, is difficult to say; but it was that layer of depth which, more than anything, led B.B. King to remark once that Peter Green was the only player who'd ever given him "the cold sweats". It was also what led to the image of Green as something of a mystic.
Green recorded a single album with John Mayall and the Blues Breakers. The band recorded A Hard Road in the fall of 1966. Now a star in his own right, Green left the Blues Breakers July of 1967 to form his own band: Fleetwood Mac.
Named after the Blues Breakers' rhythm section (drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie, both of whom wound up in the new band), Fleetwood Mac struck gold right away. Their eponymously-titled debut album spent a year in the UK Top Ten, helping the new band eclipse John Mayall and the Blues Breakers as Britain's top blues band.
Over the next three years, Fleetwood Mac (which included additional guitarists Jeremy Spencer and Danny Kirwan) released three albums and scored a number of hits, including "Oh Well" and "Man of the World". (Another single, "Black Magic Woman", was a disappointment, rising to only #37 on the UK Singles Chart. It was Santana's Latinized cover version a year later which turned the song into a global smash). The band had even started to make inroads in the United States, touring successfully in 1969, and earning an invitation to play at the Playboy Mansion (video of which you can watch here).
That 1969 tour of America could have been, should have been, the springboard to massive commercial success in America for Peter and his band. Instead, the trajectory went sideways when Fleetwood Mac bumped into Bay Area band the Grateful Dead and their LSD guru, Owsley Stanley (memorialized in Tom Wolfe's The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test). It was with the Grateful Dead one night â€“ in some city no one can remember â€“ that Green and other band members first took LSD; and that was the first time a part of Peter Green died forever.
Peter didn't see it that way. He felt the LSD had enlightened him. And so, he took it again, and then, again, and then, again. Mescaline, too. And the more drugs he took, the more he died. The Peter Green hundreds knew and adored around London began morphing into someone else.
Arriving back in England, he withdrew socially. He began hearing voices. He grew paranoid. Troubled by his own growing wealth in light of Christian warnings against the love of money, he took to wearing robes and a crucifix, and giving his money away to charity. He demanded his bandmates join him in giving away their worldly possessions. (They refused). Increasingly unhappy in a world indifferent to the spiritual realm he believed he had accessed through hallucinogenics, Green contemplated leaving Fleetwood Mac for a different kind of life altogether: one enlightened, thoroughly altruistic, and devoted to the divine.
Consumed by despair and guilt, confused by early stage schizophrenia, Green took another trip again one night in early 1970. In the hallucination that followed, he found himself trying to fight his way back into his own dead body. As he struggled, a green dog â€“ representing the devil that was money â€“ stood before him. He awoke to a dark room, and immediately wrote a song about his vision. It was an eerie, intense, minor key piece, built on pulsing eighth notes. In it, Green fights back against the money he now believed was trying to destroy him spiritually:
Now when the day goes to sleep and the full moon cooks
And the night is so black that the darkness cooks
Don't you come creeping around, making me do things I don't want to do
I can't believe that you need my love so bad
You come sneaking around trying to drive me mad
Busting in on my dreams, making me see things I don't want to see
Because you're The Green Manalishi with the two prong crown
All my trying is up, all your bringing is down
Just taking my love, then slipping away
Leaving me here, just trying to keep from following you
Released in May 1970, The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown) would stay in the UK Top Ten for four weeks. It was the last song Peter Green would ever write for Fleetwood Mac.
And it was the last song, because shortly after writing it, Peter, along with bandmate Danny Kirwan, wound up permanently brain-damaged after taking LSD at a party in Germany (which band members discuss here). Neither ever recovered. Green, Kirwan, and Jeremy Spencer would all leave the group for good shortly thereafter. The remaining members would go on to become one of the biggest bands ever, featuring John McVie's wife Christine, singer Stevie Nicks, and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.
But the larger-than-life Green who, only four years earlier, had out-Claptoned Clapton, spent the next fifty years in an irremediable schizophrenic haze, staying in psychiatric hospitals, relapsing into drug use, undergoing electroshock therapy (dying more and more each time), and working menial jobs like tending cemetery lawns and pushing brooms. Interviews throughout the succeeding decades reveal a child-like man with no idea anything had ever gone wrong with him. Occasionally he got onstage to play again, but... it was just never the same.
The hard, sad truth is that the original Peter Green â€“ one of the brightest musical lights of the 1960s, who should have touched millions for the next five decades with his unique gifts â€“ had already died one too many deaths by 1970, long before he died another hundred deaths prior to his final death this past Saturday, July 25, at the age of 73, on Canvey Island, in Essex.
And that, my friends, is what you call a tragedy. Yes, I'm upset about it. As for what exactly to do about the persistent scourge of drugs in the West, I do have a few ideas...but that's a discussion for another day.
For now, I bite my tongue, and try to feel gratitude for the great songs and guitar performances Peter Green left the world â€“ not disappointment for all the great songs and guitar performances we never got to hear.
May Peter rest in peace, and peace be upon his bereaved family members.
Mark Steyn Club members can let Tal know what they think in the comments, as commenting privileges are among the many perks that come with membership. If you want to join in on the discussion, sign up here. Tal was a great special guest on our first two Mark Steyn Cruises and is set to sail with us again next year, joining Michele Bachmann, Douglas Murray, and of course Mark Steyn himself along the Mediterranean with stops in Monaco, France, Italy, Spain and Gibraltar. Book yourself a stateroom here if you'd like to join us.
Comment on this item (members only)
Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:
Member Login
36 Member Comments
A very moving and informative tribute, Tal, and very well written. I learned a lot tonight. Thanks a lot.
Phenomenal writing! Has he been studying Steyn? Just great!
R,I,P. What a sad life. Its such a mystery to me why so many creative minds are so deranged.
Tal, thank you for writing this. Peter Green's passing went almost unnoticed in the major media. "Oh Well" is maybe one of my five favorite songs ever. That first Mac album was so great, so bluesy. They went on to leave the blues behind and to great pop success but for my money, Peter Green's "Fleetwood Mac" album was their best album.
A terrific read Tal. Thank you very much.
I never knew the background story behind Green Manalishi but it makes perfect sense. I have always been struck by the similarity to Lennon's Cold Turkey. Reading your piece cements that sad impression.
Finally may I mention my own favourite, the Fleetwood Mac cover of Need your love so bad. It may not be the perfect record but it's the closest I will ever hear to it.
Thank you so much for your wonderful article, Tal. Green really is one of the great lost voices of rock music, and it seems even more tragic as his body survived while his mind didn't. Watching his clips he is so charismatic and his playing uniquely soulful.
Apparently the vagaries of individual physiologies among heavy acid users account for the wildly different outcomes - Green, Syd Barrett, and Roky Erickson lost forever, while Jerry Garcia and John Lennon were able to power on. Strange.
Fascinating article. Here in California, the sixties was an insane period of time drug-wise. I joined the Army in 1967, when I returned to CA for good in 1974 and asked my old high-school buddies about former classmates, many who had been super-sharp and talented, destined for success, I was astounded at the percentage of kids who had died or were virtually crazy and/or brain dead from drugs. Absolutely nobody knew how dangerous the variety and potency of the drugs were, especially the hallucinogens. Show biz seems to be a microcosm for our culture, albeit with more stress and temptations.
Super tribute to a great musician. So many greats have been sacrificed to drug use. And the love affair continues, so sad!
Tal this is a well-crafted and lovely tribute. I'd be interested to hear more of your thoughts on the allure of drugs to the creative mind. Do you think artists are just more pre-disposed to this because they are artists, something about creativity making one more susceptible or vulnerable? When I think of all the musical talent over the years lost to addiction it makes me so sad. The Jewish angle is also interesting to me regarding his status as mystical. So much of Jewish memory, and thus music is in minor keys.
Some artists take drugs to (supposedly) fuel their creativity, and others to stifle it because they find their gift too much to bear. And some of it, esp. in jazz and comedy, has been imitative: Lenny Bruce or whoever took heroin so I will too.
Hi Laura
From what I can tell, musicians used to take more drugs than non-musicians mostly because the drugs were more available to them, or the musicians were more able to afford them. That is, I'm no longer sure if just having a creative mind was that much of a factor. Look at how many non-musicians now take drugs...
More broadly, I think if one's society is structured so as to foster a "meaning vaccuum", then people start to go mad. They feel anxious, desperate, lonely, purposeless, meaningless, etc. Drugs numb all that.
And of course, there are other reasons people get into that sort of thing. Some are just dumb partyers, etc.
The ritualistic nature of drinking and drug-taking points to a form of idolatry. A fake god is easier and more fun to "worship" than the real One, Who demands something from you in return. The rituals involved in smoking weed or shooting smack (or gambling in particular) provide enough of a simulacrum of genuine ritual/worship that fills the "God shaped hole" in our hearts just enough to temporarily sate it.
A gift too much to bear. Excruciating.
Meaning.
Bingo.
Wise Draidle.
An interesting take. I would, without any scientific basis, fully agree that availability certainly does increase drug abuse. Where I disagree with you is the assertion that somehow it is "society's" fault for a personal failing like deadly drug addition. Might musicians, actors, and such who achieve great wealth and fame quickly just be fertile ground for self-doubt, insecurity and unhappiness?
An interesting description of the detrimental attraction of gambling. When I was a child, it seemed to me that I often heard that gambling was a societal evil that needed to be suppressed. As I grew Las Vegas and Atlantic City transformed for a while into "family" vacation destinations. Now, everywhere state, local, tribal governments not only allow gambling they actively promote it. Churchmen ignore it, especially while closing their churches and hiding from Covid. All the while gambling is still the same ages old evil that cheats and preys on the poor, the stupid, and the weak with one of the oldest lies known to man, that you can something of value at no cost in treasure or effort.
Tal, thank you for this. Life like a roller coaster that inches upwards, comes crashing down, and takes four or five decades to come to a stop. As you said, tragic.
I'm a fan of Fleetwood Mac in the sense that I know their big hits and like most of them to the extent that I don't turn the dial when they come on the radio, but it wasn't until the past year or two when I started listening to SiriusXM's classic vinyl that I began to hear songs from "Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac." For me, that blues sound blows all the other "newer" hits out of the water. I have to confess, I did not know about his career decline prior to the Munich incident. I also didn't know he passed until the the day after, which is probably an indicator of how his celebrity had dimmed in popular culture, but I digress. Thank you Tal for a beautiful write-up
Tal-
What a fine and insightful obituary. It was confusing, also, because I thought it was Mark writing and it was jarring that he knew so much about this style of music. His addition of you, and Kathy, and Laura has been brilliant as most things by Mark are.
I still have my Then Play On album by Fleetwood Mac and it holds up well.
Thank you for this tribute and cautionary tale. What a waste.
Richard Henry
Richard Henry-that's very kind of you. Mark's Da Man and I'm so honoured to be here.
Thank you, Richard. That's very flattering.
PS: thanks for the fascinating technical background on how Green achieved his unique sound. As a one time long ago mediocre jazz guitarist my dream was to own a Gibson E335, which might be what he has in the photo I can't tell for sure. I made do with a stratocaster instead which wasn't well suited to the genre but got by with the pickup switch set in between... Really interesting that a wiring mistake at the factory added to Green's special tone.
I expect a bunch of people are re-wiring the pickups now.
Yes, in the photo attached to this piece, an older Green is playing what looks to be a 335 clone. But the guitar that put him on the map was his '59 Les Paul. Thin Lizzy's Gary Moore owned it for a while, and Kirk Hammett from Metallica now owns it.
Tragic, for sure. I think dropping acid was like playing Russian Roulette, as one of my close friends, perhaps the one of our circle with the most potential, was also lost to the "irremediable schizophrenic haze" in 1969-1970. Didn't know about Peter Green, but may he rest in peace. Thanks for telling his story.
Another Bachman and Bachman concert on their website Friday night? The previous ones on Youtube were great. Happy long weekend to any Ontario Steyn club memers!
That was very moving. Poignant. Thanks. Clapton somehow survived.
When I first came to the USA in the 80s, I was shocked at the people doing coke, smoking hash, popping pills. Pretty girls coming back from the toilets flipping their noses, eyes bright. I'd quip that we had a drug problem in England - we couldn't get them. Har Har. Problem solved.
Here in the States, China ships in fentanyl by the ton, meth labs everywhere, coke is flown, sailed and driven in at will. Cannabis is almost mandatory. But we can't get hydroxychloroquine to use as a prophylactic against China's Wuhan virus, because Fauci and his conspirators on the WHO global preparedness monitoring board want to vaccinate us all.
Thank you, Tal, for an enlightening and tender obituary... fascinating musical history and technical detail beyond my ken, and the gentle but bittersweet presentation of an extraordinary talent ravaged by a hundred self-inflicted wounds.
A very poignant, powerful and profound obituary. Those responsible for destroying Peter Green and many, many
others have a lot to answer for.
Best piece I've read about Peter since his latest death. Thanks Tal.
My buddies and I were teen-aged fans of the Peter Green era Fleetwood Mac at the time. Reading about Mayall and the rest brought back good memories. Plus, the story about the Les Paul pickups is great.
Membership in the club is rewarded once again.
Thanks, Terry!
Bethnal Green is well-known for another song, The Ballad of Bethnal Green, which was discussed extensively by Roy Kerridge in the Spectator, Jan 31, 1987 issue. He notes that it must go fairly far back, because you have to stress BethNAL to make things scan, in the same way that join rhymes with line in Shakespeare - or maybe Pope?
The idea was later taken up by Paddy Roberts, who deserves a plug some time as well. He wrote his own version, saying "This is a very old song. I know that because I wrote it myself when I was a very young man."
Wow - Tal is now "2 for 2" when it comes to terrific pieces here at SteynOnline.
Unfortunately, his pieces highlights once again the awful waste of talent due to drug addiction. It's hard to believe that we could have had dozens of works of blues / jazz / rock superior to that of Clapton... yet we will never know.
RIP indeed
Schizophrenia is a terrible sad curse. Sometimes it's can be hard to tell if drug use triggers or worsens the disease or reflects an effort to self medicate. Peter Green's story seems like the former. With Jaco Pastorius I'm not so sure. But human tragedies regardless.
It's horrendous. It's one of the diseases that I hope to see a cure for in my lifetime.
Name-checked by Strummer/Jones in the rousing, underrated Clash song about messed-up musicians, "Jail Guitar Doors"
An' I'll tell you 'bout Pete, didn't want no fame
Gave all his money away
"Well there's something wrong, it'll be good for you, son"
And so they certified him insane