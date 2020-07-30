Shock and Awe

Here's the thirteenth episode of our current Tale for Our Time, my contemporary inversion of Anthony Hope's Ruritanian classic The Prisoner of Zenda. Garry, a Mark Steyn Club member from what he calls LSD (Lower Slower Delaware), says:

I am enjoying this tremendously! Thank you very, very much! Between the writing, vocalizations, the wit, and the wisdom of the entire effort, I will probably have to listen to it at least twice to absorb it all. And it will be a joyful undertaking.

Thank you, Garry. Tonight's episode should be of especial interest to listeners in Delaware, home of Joe Biden, the President-in-Waiting (in the basement). Rudy Elphberg's hopes of a quiet weekend in the country are dashed by the imposition, among others, of an emergency summit with the President of the United States:

Tall and broad-shouldered, President Kennedy strode across the lawn with the confident gait of one who expects his path to have been secured at multi-million-dollar expense... He raised his gaze from my collapsed trousers to my face. 'Where's your mask?' 'Where's yours?' I responded. 'The non-American wears the mask,' he said.

The summit goes downhill from there.

