A De-Radicalization Hiccup

Spencer Perceval, assassinated in the lobby of the House of Commons in 1812

Welcome to Episode Thirty of our nightly audio adventure, The Prisoner of Windsor. For fans of my serialization of The Prisoner of Zenda, this is a sequel and a contemporary inversion - that's to say, this time round the Ruritanian has to sub for the Englishman - which isn't so easy in a fantastical kingdom prone to strange, superstitious fears. In tonight's episode, for example, the country faces a new threat:

The chief executive of Public Health England and vice-president of NASTI â€“ the National Association for Sexually Transmitted Infections â€“ had a transmission model showing that a hyper-resistant post-Brexit strain of Covid-related climate-change-accelerated mega-gonorrhea could bring the UK to its knees within seventy-two hours... 'Have you all gone daft?' I interjected. 'Is there one verified case of this mega-gonorrhea?' 'Well, actually,' said His Majesty, 'I don't wish to be indiscreet, but we rather think you've got a bad dose.'

All that plus some not so de-radicalized Mohammeds and a touchy rocker. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Thirty of our serialization of The Prisoner of Windsor simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here.

Peter, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from a town that lends its name to one of this tale's royal duchesses, writes:

Still loving this, many thanks. Some of the episodes remind me of The Man Who Was Thursday - a semi-nightmare phantasmagoria - but all too real of course.

Alas, yes. A few episodes back, after Rudy Elphberg gives a pro-imperialism speech to a teachers' conference, I mentioned en passant:

As you undoubtedly know, the great speech-disaster scene in English literature is Gussie Fink-Nottle's address to the Market Snodsbury Grammar School, which is a work of genius by P G Wodehouse.

Peter adds:

Indeed. But a shout-out here to Jim Dixon's drunken lecture from Kingsley Amis' Lucky Jim...

No arguments there: one of the great set-pieces of the post-war English novel.

