Thursday's Father

Welcome to the thirty-sixth audio adventure in our popular series Tales for Our Time, and, after many requests these last three years, it is at last a tale by G K Chesterton. The Man Who Was Thursday is a metaphysical thriller in which undercover policemen pose as anarchists and undercover poets pose as undercover policemen. First published in 1908, the book was an instant hit and widely admired: its fans include George Orwell, Franz Kafka and, as I discuss in my introduction, the Irish revolutionary Michael Collins.

I had intended this serialization to be a bit of escapism from the headlines - Covid, lockdown, China, Hong Kong, and latterly the conflagration in Minneapolis. But I see that MSNBC's Joy Reid seems to think the current riots are being perpetrated by undercover white supremacists posing as Black Lives Matter types - which is at least as fanciful a conceit as in tonight's tale. And indeed Part One of Chesterton's tale - in which two poets bicker at a party in suburban London - has more than a few contemporary echoes to those whose Twitter feeds include the breathless urges to full-scale societal meltdown from such artistic colossi of our time as Frances Fisher, Michael Moore and Kathy Griffin (not to mention Martina Navratilova):

"An artist is identical with an anarchist," he cried. "You might transpose the words anywhere. An anarchist is an artist. The man who throws a bomb is an artist, because he prefers a great moment to everything. He sees how much more valuable is one burst of blazing light, one peal of perfect thunder, than the mere common bodies of a few shapeless policemen. An artist disregards all governments, abolishes all conventions. The poet delights in disorder only. If it were not so, the most poetical thing in the world would be the Underground Railway."

"The mere common bodies of a few shapeless policemen": just a celebrity blowhard turned on by the glamour of violence - unless, of course, he means it and is planning on taking it to the next level. What then? To hear The Man Who Was Thursday, prefaced by my own introduction to G K Chesterton's tale, Mark Steyn Club members should please click here and log-in.

