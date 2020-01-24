Sole Speck on a Ghostly Waste

Welcome to the thirty-third Mark Steyn Tale for Our Time, our series of monthly audio adventures - which in this particular instance is also partly a video adventure.

On our annual Mark Steyn Cruise we do a lot of what we do here each week at SteynOnline, but live and on water. So sailing up Alaska's beautiful inside passage seemed an appropriate occasion to revisit a favorite author of Tales for Our Time listeners: Jack London. No writer - other than, of course, Robert W Service - is more associated with this continent's far north. In my introduction, filmed live before an audience of Mark Steyn Club members from America, Canada, the British Isles, India, Australia, New Zealand and continental Europe, I discuss young Jack and the wild land he captured so brilliantly.

This particular tale was first published in the February 1899 issue of The Overland Monthly. Its essentials are simple - two men, one woman, some dogs, all trying to make it back over the Northland Trail to civilization. But in a hard vastness a cruel man's mastery over the beasts is an uncertain thing, and it can be transformed in a moment. And the empty endless wilderness can be crueler than man and rear up more viciously than a dog:

Of all deadening labors, that of the Northland trail is the worst. Happy is the man who can weather a day's travel at the price of silence, and that on a beaten track. And of all heartbreaking labors, that of breaking trail is the worst. At every step the great webbed shoe sinks till the snow is level with the knee. Then up, straight up, the deviation of a fraction of an inch being a certain precursor of disaster, the snowshoe must be lifted till the surface is cleared; then forward, down, and the other foot is raised perpendicularly for the matter of half a yard... The afternoon wore on, and with the awe, born of the White Silence, the voiceless travelers bent to their work. Nature has many tricks wherewith she convinces man of his finity--the ceaseless flow of the tides, the fury of the storm, the shock of the earthquake, the long roll of heaven's artillery--but the most tremendous, the most stupefying of all, is the passive phase of the White Silence. All movement ceases, the sky clears, the heavens are as brass; the slightest whisper seems sacrilege, and man becomes timid, affrighted at the sound of his own voice. Sole speck of life journeying across the ghostly wastes of a dead world, he trembles at his audacity, realizes that his is a maggot's life, nothing more. Strange thoughts arise unsummoned, and the mystery of all things strives for utterance. And the fear of death, of God, of the universe, comes over him--the hope of the Resurrection and the Life, the yearning for immortality, the vain striving of the imprisoned essence--it is then, if ever, man walks alone with God.

To hear (and see me read) Part One of The White Silence, prefaced by my introduction, please click here and log-in.

And do join us tomorrow for the (audio-only) conclusion of our tale.