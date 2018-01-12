Chilling Out

Welcome to the tenth in our series of audio adventures that we call Tales for Our Time. In view of the winter chill with which my corner of the world greeted the New Year, I thought we'd offer a double-bill of exceptionally frosty fiction from opposite ends of the northern hemisphere, both of them dealing with cold and its consequences.

But, when the cold set in up here in the mountains, it occurred to me to spend January with a brace of marvelous short stories - one American, one Russian. This weekend's is, in fact, one of the greatest and yet simplest tales in all of literature. On the coldest day of the year (so far) I chanced to stop at a local diner and overheard two hipster doofuses (I generalize for the purpose of cheap scoffing), from Dartmouth or the University of Vermont or some such, heading up to the Quebec border to hike. And, after an observation on the temperature and the windchill, one of them brought up this famous Jack London story, and the other said yeah, they'd had to do it in school, and they remembered the essentials of the pared down plot - a man and a dog heading up the Yukon Trail on a cold day to meet up with the boys - and then one said, amazingly, "Yeah, I can't remember how it ends." "Me neither."

So this weekend's story is especially dedicated to those guys, assuming they're not dead of hypothermia somewhere up around Jay. I've broken "To Build a Fire" into a two-part tale with a cliffhanger intermission, so we'll enjoy the first episode tonight and wrap it up tomorrow. I'll be reading the text as published by Jack London in 1908, but, as I note in my audio introduction, there was an earlier version, from a boys' periodical called The Youth's Companion in 1902. Here's how London opened that first bite at the cherry:

For land travel or seafaring, the world over, a companion is usually considered desirable. In the Klondike, as Tom Vincent found out, such a companion is absolutely essential. But he found it out, not by precept, but through bitter experience. 'Never travel alone,' is a precept of the north. He had heard it many times and laughed; for he was a strapping young fellow, big-boned and big-muscled, with faith in himself and in the strength of his head and hands.

That's all true, but also a bit crudely explanatory. Six years later, he had learned the virtues of showing, not telling. And so the 1908 version begins:

Day had broken cold and gray, exceedingly cold and gray, when the man turned aside from the main Yukon trail and climbed the high earth-bank, where a dim and little traveled trail led eastward through the fat spruce timberland. It was a steep bank, and he paused for breath at the top, excusing the act to himself by looking at his watch. It was nine o'clock. There was no sun nor hint of sun, though there was not a cloud in the sky. It was a clear day, and yet there seemed an intangible pall over the face of things, a subtle gloom that made the day dark, and that was due to the absence of sun. This fact did not worry the man. He was used to the lack of sun. It had been days since he had seen the sun, and he knew that a few more days must pass before that cheerful orb, due south, would just peep above the sky-line and dip immediately from view.

...which introduces us to the other character in the story: The land. And what follows is a kind of dialogue between these two characters: a man and a cruel climate.

