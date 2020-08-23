A Se'nnight of Steyn, August 17-23

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~Mark concluded his audio serialization of our latest Tale for Our Time, The Prisoner of Windsor, Mark's own contemporary inversion of Anthony Hope's The Prisoner of Zenda. You can listen to the final episode here, or binge the whole series here.

~The week started off with a Sunday night listen to Fred Fisher's "Chicago" while the song's namesake city falls into mayhem.

~Mark's Monday Notebook delved into the Davos elite crowd's vaunted "great reset" for the world, plus zombie shopping malls and police busting car windows for your safety.

~The Mark Steyn Show's unasterisked Tuesday edition chronicled PBS pledge-drive types and the in-your-face guys, the Chinese advantage, mammy singers on the campaign trail, drinking champagne and feeling no pain, the vote that enfranchised half a nation, a fashionable cricketer, a murderous poetess, a China chum the Chinese killed, and a blizzard of F-words.

~On Wednesday, we went from Mohamed to Muhammad to Mohammed to find the most memorable Monday Mos from past episodes of The Mark Steyn Show.

~Laura Rosen Cohen served up a fresh order of links later Wednesday, including Middle East peace, Boris Johnson the dictator, Mark Zuckerberg the censor, and bisexuality at Disney.

~In a Thursday column, Tal Bachman mourned the loss of thoughtful Democrats like Daniel Patrick Moynihan and Scoop Jackson in lieu of compulsive, mindless destructionists.

~On Friday, The Mark Steyn Show covered decoupling for cheapskates, We Build The Case Against We Build the Wall, plus poems and songs on the road not taken.

~To close things out for the week, Kathy Shaidle's Saturday night movie film column featured The Ear, a communist-era paranoid thriller from cinema's Czech New Wave.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.