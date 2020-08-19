Subjugation Over Health

Guys! Guess what? Things are still depressing and stupid. How stupid? So. Stupid. So yuck. Feh.

Here's an example of just one of the many, many El Mucho Stupido Grande stories that caught my eye this week. If you worry about free speech, there's something big for you to worry about: Facebook. For real and not for joking, there's really nothing like a censor-happy leftist Jew (who happens to control a gazillion percent of the information shared on the internet today via social media) censoring the opinion, at the behest of a Jewish organization, that a Jewish person or organization might control or "dominate" information on the internet.

Good grief. Put a fork in me, I'm done.

So, with apologies to my gracious host, this batch of links once again has a kvetch-fest for its lede. Your SteynOnline In-House Jewish Mother has thoughts and questions to share with you, my pretties, but most are cranky and pessimistic.

First of all, do we actually deserve to be free? Wuhan is partying without masks and distancing in pools, with music blasting all the while we are under lock down in the 'free' world. How does this make any sense unless we are too stupid to deserve to be free?

When did "living" in the free world get redefined as "avoiding death"? I don't remember signing up for that program. Was this all (as per one of the links below) just a test to see how much tyranny we will swallow wholeheartedly, without question or resistance? Ugh. Don't answer that.

Also, why has everyone forgiven and forgotten China? Why will nobody pay the price for the results of the asinine and suicidal policies put in place by our governments? Again, are we that dumb and complacent? Seems that way.

Basically, I'm inclined toward this assessment:

"The lockdowns have been inflicted and perpetuated by people who care more about your subjugation than your health" and that no matter where you live, the "management" (can you hear me scoffing, and see me rolling my eyes through the computer) of the China Flu "..has been, predominantly, a political campaign based on the pretense of health but dedicated to the maintenance of elite controlâ€”and it has done far more damage and caused more misery than the coronavirus itself."

More thoughts: Why, how, in a city of 8.5 million people, must a leading newspaper plead, actually pretty much beg for someone to run for mayor?! For one single normal human out of 8.5 million individual humans, to lead New York City out of its path to irreversible destruction? Is everyone in America waiting for a mythical somebody? An imaginary saviour? I cannot believe I'm even uttering these words. This is actually pathetic. It makes no sense. America, I'm begging you: Stop breaking my heart!

The good news is that while the March of the Morons plodded on, my fearless host remained steadfast at his post, manning his manly keyboard and microphone on behalf of the non-insane world. But I gotta tell you, he's not very chipper now either as you will hear in the Now Entirely Un-Asterisked show (gah!).

He also talked about the new royal family of American politics, that of Princess Kamalot, in You Say Kamala, I Say Kamala and reflected once again on the lives of some of the victims of the murderous Chinese coronavirus in an extended Last Call compilation, Squash and Sumo. He shared a few timely political observations in The Reset Jet Set and his Song of the Week was a look at Chicago, a wonderful song about an incredible city facing horrendous and shameful destruction.

Friends, it really was another crazy week. Let's take a look back at a sample of some of the stories I think are worth your consideration. Hold on to your hats and give your loved extra squeezes and hugs.

~

North America:

Retail and restaurants flee Democrat-run New York forever. More on the decline here. And here.

Oh wait! This and this denouncement should fix everything.

Yes, Virginia, there is a Deep State.

Agree with this: political lockdown restrictions are a test to see how much tyranny you will accept. (Read the whole thing.)

Homeschool your children or send to private schools. If you are short of change, sell a kidney or other bodily fluids if necessary to make it happen.

Off to gulag with you, professor.

Some good news from Canada.

~

Middle East:

So this happened. Then this. Just sayin'.

Of course the YUGE news for Arabs and Jews was the announcement of the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. I know there have been all kinds of informal (shhhhh shhhhhh) contacts throughout the years, and I've been saying for a long time that the Sunnis are a better bet than the Shiites right now for the civilized world but yowza! Who would have thought? So lots of very cool stuff coming out of this story, including flights and tourism agreements! The best part is hearing the political left try to leftsplain why peace is Netanyahu/Orange Man Bad Bad Bad Terrible. It's also painful to see the Palestinians whine and screech, and continue on the path of never missing the opportunity to miss an opportunity.

Some Palestinians, rare that they are, think otherwise.

Could peace with Lebanon be next, In'shallah?

Who else?

~

Israel and Jews:

The real meaning of Never Again. More here. I trust the IAF regarding "Never Again", but considering the fact that Germany cannot stop Germaning, and has imported millions of vicious and unrepentant anti-Semites to its shores, I don't trust the German version of Never Again.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Boris the Clown has turned into Boris the Dictator.

~

Kook Left:

Disney goes bisexual. For the children!

Paraphrasing Kathy Shaidle's great line about liberals: it's different when we do it.

~

Human Grace:

Please say yes.

So adorable. Kids are cute as well.

Mazel tov!

That's it for now. Enjoy and I'll see you in the comments.

