Image

Mark Steyn

You Say Kamala, I Say Kamala

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/10552/you-say-kamala-i-say-kamala

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Audio Recording

Download Audio File

Welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show, with Mark's latest update on the Summer of Stupid, Campaign 2020, non-scantily clad models, nuclear homophobia, Trini sings Charlie, and a trio of Kamalas.

Click above to listen.

Please join Mark this evening for the latest episode of his new Tale for Our Time - a contemporary inversion of a classic, The Prisoner of Windsor.

Mark Steyn Club members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to our new Mark Steyn Shows or the above-mentioned Tales for Our Time can find instructions here - and the RSS page itself here.

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can peruse the transcripts here. For the full archive of our new shows in a handy Netflix-style tile format, please see here.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it if you're interested you can find more information here.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Who Needs the Plague?
  2. The Land Where Everything is Policed Except Crime
  3. Looting the Loop
  4. Mr Bean to the Rescue
  5. Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image