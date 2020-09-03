Anything Happen?

On Wednesday Steyn returned to not just the Number One cable-news show, not just the Number One show in all of cable TV, but latterly the top show in all primetime TV, the ratings phenomenon "Tucker Carlson Tonight".

Mark and Tucker chewed over various aspects of the American scene during Steyn's overseas sojourn: Whatever happened to the Joe Biden of ...mid-February? How are things progressing on the renaming of Eskimo Pie? Is doing Pelosi's hair one of the few truly "essential" occupations? As The Daily Caller reported:

'The problem here is that our rulers are not bound by the rules they impose on us, and that applies normally when it's Governor [Ralph] Northam in Virginia or [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau getting into the old black face and singing a couple of choruses of "Waiting for the Robert E. Lee" to relieve the stress of virtue signaling all day long,' Steyn told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Etc. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here. We congratulate Tucker on achieving his spectacular ratings success - all while Mark was far away, and in the teeth of not only a sustained campaign to get him booted off air but also of pathetic advertising boycotts by craven corporate types such as that nincompoop at T-Mobile.

If you prefer Mark in non-visual formats, please join him tomorrow, Friday, for the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show - or catch up, if you've yet to hear it, with his latest Tale for Our Time, The Prisoner of Windsor.

The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership.