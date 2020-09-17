Joe Goes Corny Pop

On Wednesday I returned to not just the Number One cable-news show, not just the Number One show in all of cable TV, but latterly the top show in all primetime TV, the ratings phenomenon "Tucker Carlson Tonight".

Tucker and I started with Joe Biden playing "Despacito" on his cellphone to an Hispanic audience and then mulled more generally the desperate relationship between politicians and pop stars over recent decades:

The incident Steyn called 'the gold standard' of pandering was a 1998 encounter between Gore and grunge artist Courtney Love in which the Tennessee Democrat claimed to be a 'big fan' of hers.

To her credit, Courtney, the founder and lead singer of Hole, was having none of it. "Yeah, right," she sneered. "Name a song."

As any campaign consultant can tell you, the Politician's First Rule of Holes is: When you're in one, stop digging. Al Gore introduced us to a Second Rule: When you're with one, stop pretending to dig her.

Alas, ersatz hipness has become the order of the day. I pine for the good old days when pop stars were iconoclastic enough not to go along with it. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here. I congratulate Tucker on achieving his spectacular ratings success - none of which has anything to do with me, as I've mostly been off the air and far away these last six months.

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, please tune in tomorrow, Friday, for the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show - or catch up, if you've yet to hear it, with my latest Tale for Our Time, The Prisoner of Windsor.

