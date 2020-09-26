Meet the Voter

Just ahead of the thirty-ninth audio adventure in our popular series Tales for Our Time, thank you for all your kind comments, still incoming, about our thirty-eighth: The Prisoner of Windsor, a summer diversion from yours truly inverting the premise of The Prisoner of Zenda. Nancy Hawkes, a Mark Steyn Clubber from Virginia, writes:

I am a First Quarter Founding Member of the MSC and I don't comment often, but I couldn't keep silent about this tale. Where to begin? I save Tales for Our Time for road trips so I can listen for long stretches. The Prisoner of Windsor was amazing. I just finished it tonight. I don't know which I liked better - the rollicking, funny, sad, sobering story, or the comical, serious, heart-warming, heart-rending reading of it. There were parts that had me crying with laughter (Rudy at the gay pride parade - good thing I wasn't going 70+mph at that point!) and tearing up with sadness over the loss of love of country (Rudy trying to instill some backbone in the King). Mark, thank you for this. If only the wider world could hear/read it and understand...

Thank you so much, Nancy. Too kind. Maybe we'll make it more widely available - and maybe we'll do a Rupert of Hentzau-type sequel for next summer.

Ahead of that, you'll be glad to hear that for our thirty-ninth tale we're eschewing this Steyn fellow in favor of a bona fide top-rank author. In these final weeks of a very bizarre non-campaign season, I've been rummaging around for some classic tales of American election days. There are fewer than you might think, but here's one from Isaac Asimov, speculating from the vantage of 1955 on what refinements half-a-century of technological innovation might bring to a citizen's duty. And so, as that November morning looms, the United States eagerly awaits another presidential election:

Linda came closer and put both her forearms on one of the old man's knees so that he had to discard his newspaper altogether. She said, 'Grandpa, did you really once vote?' He said, 'You heard me say I did, didn't you? Do you think I tell fibs?' 'Nâ€”no, but Mamma says everybody voted then.' 'So they did.' 'But how could they? How could everybody vote?'

Indeed. At a certain point, all those millions of voters become superfluous.

To hear the first part of Franchise, prefaced by my own introduction to Isaac Asimov's tale, Mark Steyn Club members should please click here and log-in.

Asimov, by the way, was speculating from 1955 on the 2008 election, which was certainly different, although not quite in the way he predicted.

Unless you're the looting type, six months of lockdown and the apparently permanent New Abnormal are surely chafing. So I'm happy to offer some relief from the liveliness of Portland's streets or the equally disturbing deadness of Melbourne's: over three years' worth of my audio adaptations of classic fiction starting with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's cracking tale of an early conflict between jihadists and westerners in The Tragedy of the Korosko.

One other benefit to membership is our Comment Club privileges. So feel free to vote down either the tale or my reading thereof. And do join us tomorrow for the conclusion of Isaac Asimov's Franchise.