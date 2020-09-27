The People's Choice - er, Person's Choice

Welcome to the conclusion of our latest Tale for Our Time: first published in 1955, Isaac Asimov's Franchise, a speculation on presidential elections of the early twenty-first century, in "the world's first electronic democracy". In tonight's finale, it's a perfectly normal Election Day in America:

The armored car purred down empty streets. They were empty even for that hour of the morning. Handley indicated that and said, 'They always shift traffic away from the line of drive ever since the attempted bombing that nearly ruined the Leverett Election of 'ninety-two.' When the car stopped, Norman was helped out by the always polite Handley into an underground drive whose walls were lined with soldiers at attention. He was led into a brightly lit room, in which three white-uniformed men greeted him smilingly. Norman said sharply, 'But this is the hospital.' 'There's no significance to that,' said Handley at once. 'It's just that the hospital has the necessary facilities.'

Just so.

We always get queries about the music. In this case, I wanted something that captured the old-time ballyhoo of American electioneering, even as the story is a complete negation of that tradition. So I picked "Wintergreen for President" from Of Thee I Sing, the 1931 satirical operetta by George S Kaufman, Morrie Ryskind, George and Ira Gershwin. "Wintergreen" was George Gershwin's campaign theme for the eponymous presidential candidate. Our brief excerpt being instrumental, we don't hear Ira's short but unforgettable lyric:

Wintergreen for President!

Wintergreen for President!

He's the man the people choose!

Loves the Irish and the Jews!

