Steyn in for Rush Today!

Today, Tuesday, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show beginning at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. I hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

The President is out of the Covid ward, and we are exactly four weeks from Election Day - although "Election Day" is now pretty much a meaningless concept in America: a dozen or so states are already voting, and the counting of those votes and attendant lawsuits seems likely to extend into early spring at least. On today's show we'll do our best to address the current state of play re Trump vs Biden, two candidates who are now the very literal embodiment of Covid vs Lockdown. We seem set for another fast-moving news day, and, in the absence of the one and only Rush, we will do our best to stay on top of it.

Please note that, because of the above obligations, our first Mark Steyn Show of the week will be delayed a day or two.

See you on the radio at noon US Eastern - and do give me a call.