"The Harris Administration"

Tucker Carlson Tonight

Programming note: On Thursday Mark will be back in for Rush behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level post-debate analysis on America's Number One radio show starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. You can dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

On Wednesday Mark returned to the ratings phenomenon "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to preview the vice-presidential showdown - and Kamala's role in the "Harris Administration". Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", including much more debate analysis, here. We congratulate Tucker on his runaway ratings success and the gulf he's opening up with his competitors.

If you prefer Mark in non-visual formats, join him right here on Friday for another edition of our Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet - or you can catch up, if you've yet to hear it, with his latest rollicking Tale for Our Time, The Prisoner of Windsor.

Clubland Q&A and Tales for Our Time are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership. Mark will see you on the radio at noon Thursday.

