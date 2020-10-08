MAGAdittoes!

On Thursday I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. You know how it goes in Rush's treatment weeks - it can get a little gloomy when the show's still all guest-hosty when Thursday rolls round. But America's Anchorman began the show in person with some surprise news - that tomorrow a fellow called Donald J Trump will be on the Excellence In Broadcasting network for the all-time biggest radio rally. You can leave your questions for the President here. That will be Friday at noon Eastern. Don't miss it.
Until then, I held down the fort with analysis of last night's Pence/Harris showdown and the day's breaking news, including Nancy Pelosi's threat to invoke the 25th Amendment because the President is now, in her words, in an "altered state". Click below to listen:
I'll be back right here tomorrow at 4pm North American Eastern time/8pm GMT for another edition of our Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. For more on the Steyn Club see here.
A Federal judge has ruled against Donald J. Trump and granted N. Y. DA Cyrus Vance's subpoena ordering him to turn over his tax records. Step one in the eventual prosecution of the President on the day he leaves office promised by the N.Y. state Attorney General two years ago. One wonders if John Durham sees the handwriting on the wall and fears for his own future should Trump lose. This is not a prediction but from his standpoint prudence would seem to dictate holding off any possible indictments until after the election. They would go nowhere anyway in a Biden Justice Dept. Last evening Newt Gingrich laid it out in the starkest terms with Tucker what the future holds for those seen as a Trump ally should Biden prevail in Nov. which now seems likely. Newt has no peer as an observer of the American political scene. Twilight's last gleaming for America come November?. That I am predicting.