Image

Mark Steyn

MAGAdittoes!

by Mark Steyn
The Rush Limbaugh Show

https://www.steynonline.com/10675/magadittoes

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

On Thursday I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. You know how it goes in Rush's treatment weeks - it can get a little gloomy when the show's still all guest-hosty when Thursday rolls round. But America's Anchorman began the show in person with some surprise news - that tomorrow a fellow called Donald J Trump will be on the Excellence In Broadcasting network for the all-time biggest radio rally. You can leave your questions for the President here. That will be Friday at noon Eastern. Don't miss it.

Until then, I held down the fort with analysis of last night's Pence/Harris showdown and the day's breaking news, including Nancy Pelosi's threat to invoke the 25th Amendment because the President is now, in her words, in an "altered state". Click below to listen:

I'll be back right here tomorrow at 4pm North American Eastern time/8pm GMT for another edition of our Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. For more on the Steyn Club see here.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

On Thursday Mark returns to Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Energy in the Executive
  2. Tal Bachman: Forty Years Later, A Musical Memoriam
  3. An Abundance of Caution
  4. He's Back!
  5. The Covid's Big Catch

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.