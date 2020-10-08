MAGAdittoes!

On Thursday I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. You know how it goes in Rush's treatment weeks - it can get a little gloomy when the show's still all guest-hosty when Thursday rolls round. But America's Anchorman began the show in person with some surprise news - that tomorrow a fellow called Donald J Trump will be on the Excellence In Broadcasting network for the all-time biggest radio rally. You can leave your questions for the President here. That will be Friday at noon Eastern. Don't miss it.

Until then, I held down the fort with analysis of last night's Pence/Harris showdown and the day's breaking news, including Nancy Pelosi's threat to invoke the 25th Amendment because the President is now, in her words, in an "altered state". Click below to listen:

I'll be back right here tomorrow at 4pm North American Eastern time/8pm GMT for another edition of our Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. For more on the Steyn Club see here.