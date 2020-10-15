Feeding Time

On Wednesday Steyn returned to the ratings phenomenon "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss Nancy Pelosi's bizarre performance on CNN with Wolf Blitzer and related matters. Mark considered it part of the general subtext of Tucker's show - the widening chasm between the people and those who wield the levers of power, from "judicial" "confirmation" "hearings" that declare the phrase "sexual preference" a hate slur to the social media titans putting their billionaire thumbs on the election scale and closing down the Twitter account of the Republican president's press secretary.
Click below to watch:
You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", including much more analysis of the Big Tech election interference, here. We congratulate Tucker on his runaway ratings success and its acceleration as we approach November 3rd.
If you prefer Mark in non-visual formats, join him right here on Friday for the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show - or you can catch up, if you've yet to hear it, with our rollicking summer Tale for Our Time, The Prisoner of Windsor.
Clubland Q&A and Tales for Our Time are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club.
3 Member Comments
Wow Mark! You encapsulated most of my anger so succinctly! Thank you as always...our tech overlords have now declared war, however belatedly your fight has now moved to the USA and we need to remember that without freedom of speech, there is no liberty. Thank you for your tireless fight through all your personal difficulties but we are here, the barricades must be manned and you are a fearless defender. We appreciate and support you but we all must now go out for the next 19 days and defend it.
It would be among the safest bets imaginable to wager the GOP continues to do absolutely nothing about the big tech monopolies. They are not serious as the difference between political grifters on the right and left is that the ones on the left actually accomplish things. The ones on the right just line their pockets. They had 4 years to do something about this and did nothing. And don't get me started on these absurd libertarians defending big tech. They are the living embodiment of the Lenin quote about hanging capitalists with the rope they sold him.
One quibble - the staffers staffers staffers don't write the bill - they get the bill from the staffers staffers staffers at the various lobbying organizations.