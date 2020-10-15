Feeding Time

On Wednesday Steyn returned to the ratings phenomenon "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss Nancy Pelosi's bizarre performance on CNN with Wolf Blitzer and related matters. Mark considered it part of the general subtext of Tucker's show - the widening chasm between the people and those who wield the levers of power, from "judicial" "confirmation" "hearings" that declare the phrase "sexual preference" a hate slur to the social media titans putting their billionaire thumbs on the election scale and closing down the Twitter account of the Republican president's press secretary.

Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", including much more analysis of the Big Tech election interference, here. We congratulate Tucker on his runaway ratings success and its acceleration as we approach November 3rd.

If you prefer Mark in non-visual formats, join him right here on Friday for the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show - or you can catch up, if you've yet to hear it, with our rollicking summer Tale for Our Time, The Prisoner of Windsor.

Clubland Q&A and Tales for Our Time are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership.