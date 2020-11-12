Looking for an Argument

One of Mrs Thatcher's great insights was: First you win the argument; then you win the election.
To win the argument, you have to make it. In the Westminster system, you make the argument for three or four years, then you have a six-week election campaign. That's when the sytem's functioning, which it certainly wasn't under, say, Andrew Scheer's Tory leadership in Ottawa.
But, even when it's not functioning, somebody's making an argument. Thus the fatal miscalculation of David Cameron when he decided that the Brexit referendum would be the best way to put the EU issue to bed once and for all. By then every electorally viable political party - from the Tories to Sinn FÃ©in - was "pro-Europe". Nigel Farage had been making the argument for twenty years, but, because he had no real political party to advance it, it didn't get him anywhere at UK general elections. So, the minute Cameron called a referendum on Nigel's issue in splendid isolation, it gave Farage a shot at the second half of Maggie's great formulation: He'd won the argument; and Cameron delivered up a mechanism that allowed him to win the vote.
In the American system, it is, as the Brits say, arse over tit: As Monty Python once asked, where's the room for an argument? There are no parliamentary debates, so you never see a Dem senator going at it with a GOP senator. Even more strikingly, there are a bazillion political talk shows, none of which ever features a Dem senator going at it with a GOP senator - the way that even the most despised BBC, CBC, ABC yakfests routinely feature opposing legislators debating health care or the Irish backstop or Covid response.
Instead, there is a multi-billion-dollar two-year campaign, which is all polls, fundraising, horse race piffle, telly ads for the halfwitted, plot twists of no interest to anybody normal (ooh, look, Cory Booker is up from point-three to point-four in Iowa!), all culminating in a stilted pseudo-debate tediously moderated by a pompous mediocrity asking questions all framed from the left's point of view. You'd almost get the idea that the entire racket was designed to eliminate the very possibility that someone might make an argument.
My Republican chums now tell me I should be excited because Susan Collins won by nine points and Mitch McConnell managed not to lose as many Senate seats as expected. But when was the last time Susan Collins or Mitch McConnell ever made an argument? Ms Collins is famously "pro-choice", but that's merely a label, discussed only in crude arithmetic: conservatives have to work hard to drag Susie over the finish line in hopes she'll be grateful enough to give us the fifty-first vote for some rock-ribbed originalist judge who'll discern a provision in the Civil Rights Act that means your daughter has to compete at school track against a six-foot-two hunk with magnificent cleavage and a touch of five o'clock shadow.
So now we're told that we all have to rush to Georgia for two months to focus on the run-off election because those two GOP Senate candidates are the only things that stand in the way of Biden-Harris ramming the Green New Deal down your gullet, and giving statehood to DC and Puerto Rico, thus greatly diminishing Susan Collins' importance in Senate arithmetic now and forever.
Maybe. But it really would be nice if these guys would make an argument for something once in a while, instead of just saying we're the fellows to block the other fellows. I mean, we've been here before even within the shriveled perspective of political memory: A decade ago we were told we had to back Republicans because they're opposed to Obamacare. They raised a zillion dollars, saved their seats, won total control in 2016 ...and had no plan.
It's not enough. Last time round, the only guy making real arguments was Trump: Build the wall, renegotiate Nafta, get tough with China... So he won the argument, and then he won the election.
If they succeed in taking him out, we're left with Republicans who have no argument other than process: Vote for me, so we'll save the Senate. If we save the Senate, we can block Biden's judges. So we'll save the courts, so they can keep ruling that, er, Obamacare's unconstitutional and that Pennsylvania shouldn't be monkeying with election rules this close to the big day.
Wouldn't it be easier to stand for something?
~In contrast to crap useless GOP small-ball, the left plays for big victories - like the above-mentioned abolition of biological sex, and latterly the imposition of ChiCom definitions of free speech. As I mentioned on yesterday's Mark Steyn Show, only a month ago Big Tech "suppressing" The New York Post's Hunter Biden story was kind of a big deal. Now it's all suppression all the time.
Twitter and Facebook enjoy constitutional protections denied, for example, to this website. Because they're not publishers, merely "platforms" open to all and taking no editorial position.
Unless, that is, it's unhelpful to "President-elect Biden".
So say you're a poll observer who comes forward and makes an affidavit sworn under penalty of perjury and filed in a Michigan courthouse. Unless that document is filed under seal, it enjoys legal privilege and anyone is free to quote it and cite it not just in court but in a newspaper or book or television show.
Alas, what you are not free to do is distribute it on Twitter under the ever more brazen throttling of that totalitarian weirdbeard Jack Dorsey.
I have been warning for months that, if Dems win, things will go very south very fast on the free-speech front. They haven't really won, but they're acting as if they have, and one reason they're getting away with it is because constitutionally-protected "social media" is running a one-party state.
Big Tech is just one more thing the do-nothing GOP never made an argument on. A day late and a ...well, no, they've got all the dollars they need, so even the clichÃ©s don't work with these guys.
~Back on the Covid front, it's time for more lockdown. Last night I joined Tucker Carlson to ponder the latest rules from New York and California. Click here to watch:
Tomorrow, Friday, I'll be here to answer Mark Steyn Club members' questions live around the planet on another edition of our Clubland Q&A. That's at 4pm North American Eastern time/9pm Greenwich Mean Time. Hope you'll swing by.
~We opened The Mark Steyn Club over three years ago, and I'm thrilled by all those SteynOnline supporters across the globe - from Fargo to Fiji, Vancouver to Vanuatu, Surrey to the Solomon Islands - who've signed up to be a part of it. My only regret is that we didn't launch it eighteen years ago, but better late than never. You can find more information about the Club here - and, if you've a pal who might be partial to this sort of thing, don't forget our special Gift Membership.
Oh, and if you're seriously chafing under the prospect of election fraud and attendant litigation without end, there's no better cure than booking a berth on our Third Annual Steyn Cruise sailing the Med next year - and with Conrad Black, Michele Bachmann, John O'Sullivan and Douglas Murray among our shipmates. We'll be attempting some seaboard versions of The Mark Steyn Show, Tales for Our Time, our Sunday Poem and other favorite features. If you're minded to give it a go, don't leave it too late: as with most travel and accommodations, the price is more favorable the earlier you book - and, if this post-election fiasco goes south, you'll surely be grateful for a break from Kamala.
Comment on this item (members only)
Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:
Member Login
7 Member Comments
Fox news headline early this morning (I know, I know-how could anything with Paul Ryan's fingerprints on it be trustworthy?)
"Senator Warren (member of Congress) urges Biden to bypass Congress, impose left-wing wishlist immediately"
No matter how much the "moderate" Dems in the house and senate protest, never doubt the folks will embrace anything...communism, socialism, tyranny, anarchy...to get power. Power is their God, and it makes them very dangerous.
Where are those pesky right wing death squads when you need them? (Just wait a bit...when some witless lefty shoots himself in the foot with his new gun, fake news will swing into action and there will be "right wing death squads" and endless executive orders for limitations on access to guns and ammo.) I bet it starts within a month of Creepy Joe's inauguration.
The Great irony of this situation. We are the deplorables but Creepy Joe is going to find out sooner than later that the biggest threat to his presidency and his legacy (besides his own corrupt soul) is Nancy Pelosi, his new cabinet, his VP and maybe even his wife. Best wishes, Joe.
Hoping for a miracle on the recounts, but the Republic is looking a bit shaky right now. And even without Paul Ryan acting as an anchor around Republican necks (he is doing yeoman's work sinking Fox, however), I am having a hard time wrapping my head around Mitch McConnell, Lord Defender of the Republic.
How do you think the left and the Biden administration will handle citizen disobedience when 100 million people refuse to be locked down, Mark? Or are we doomed to die in isolation, like sheep in slaughter pens? I am still betting on the American spirit, but this stuff is mostly beyond me.
Don't worry. Even if the Senate is beyond the margin of Collins, you only need one or two GOP squishes to get rolled by Schumer to have things their way. Here's an argument, inspired by the goings on this summer, that I would like to put forward: DEFUND THE WELFARE STATE! Sounds radical, racist, inhuman and all the rest? Well if we had arguments anymore, I would debate that with someone. But if the their mob can demand DEFUND THE POLICE why can't my mob put forth DEFUND THE WELFARE STATE? Who says it's a human right that my pocket has to be picked for the benefit of those able bodied individuals who can't be bothered to roll out of bed and go to work like millions of people do? I think that's a valid policy position.
Mark's argument about the argument is spot on. We need more people than Mark & Tucker making the argument, and making it succinctly and understandably. What is disappointing about the election is not that my guy didn't win, but that 49% of American voters, for a host of reasons, was willing to vote for Joe Biden, and a whole bunch of Democrats that pledge to forfeit my (and their) liberty. We need argument leaders, and forums, and then some elections. 40 years ago, we had Reagan & Thatcher & Milton Friedman and Bill Buckley, for starters. We need a new, brave, dynamic, outspoken set. I wonder if we'll find them in time.
The "block the other guy" strategy has now been whittled to such a slender thread that our last best hope for saving the Republic hinges on two Senate races in Georgia. And Democrats know how to win races in Georgia..
Mark commented about Trump supporters sending in money for the Legal Defense Fund, only to have those dollars go to an unethical law firm leaking about Trump. "GiveSendGo" replaces GoFundMe as the crowdsourcing method for conservatives. Trump's supporter are so loyally sending large donations to the "Voter Integrity Project", a firm doing research on the Postal Services Change of Address database in an effort to invalid votes. This morning, the firm hit its goal of $500k.
Okay. So let's start by saying that between the President der-Elect, the Commander in Cheat and now the fuchsia of the Senate, we can at least comfort ourselves that the puns coming out of this thing are epic.
That said, as usual Mr. Steyn is not only 100% right but also way ahead of everybody else:
President Trump made an argument, won it and then won the election. The second time around he was still making arguments but the Democrats turned up the volume on WChiCom-19 (okay, KChiCom-19 if you're from California, don't know the call letters anywhere else) so high they thought nobody could hear them. But then they saw that the President's arguments, not to mention his having a very good time making them, were drawing thousands and Biden was yelling at a bunch of cars. So to make sure that everyone would see that winning arguments no longer wins elections, they fixed it.
The end result being, if Trump loses this fight, the chances of finding anyone else even willing to try fighting drops to somewhere around zero.
I'd say Trump made fewer arguments in 2020 than in 2016. This time his campaign was much more you have to vote for him to block the other guys. I'm glad he won in '16 and wish he'd won this time. But I can't picture him having one of those parliamentary debates Mark is talking about. More reasoned argument and less insults and stream of consciousness tweets would've served him better.
"the chances of finding anyone else even willing to try fighting..."
In which case, Dafna, we come back to JFK - "give it to us peacefully, or we'll take it." I hope that King John and his Supremely monarchical court understands the game he is playing.