Election by Algorithm

On Monday I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. In the course of the programme we addressed the underlying reality of what's going on everywhere from Twitter and WordPress to the streets and al fresco restaurants of the national capital: Ultimately, it's not about taking out Donald J Trump, it's about taking out you. I also spoke to fearless presidential attorney Sidney Powell, who told me that votes cast in "Dominion Voting Systems" machines are tabulated overseas, and to Christie from Pennsylvania, with a street-level view of the weekend Trump rally - and to Midwestern Tim, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club. Click below to listen:

Rush, fingers crossed, will be back on air tomorrow.