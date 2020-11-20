Image

Mark Steyn

A Whale of a Tale

The Mark Steyn Show

Welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show. Mark gives an update on the Trump lawyers' campaign, and on the Dominion of Canada's Dominion voting machines, made strictly for export. He also ponders the competing merits of sinister algorithms versus violent transgender mobs. The Brit Wanker Copper of the Day pantheon enlists another antipodean constabulary to its elite ranks, and Steyn answers a very simple question from Mark Zabitz of Pennsylvania. He slouches reluctantly towards W B Yeats, and then goes off in search of something soothing. Plus: Steyn plays Deep Purple!

As Mark mentioned, he'll be back here tomorrow - Saturday - with a brand new Tale for Our Time.

