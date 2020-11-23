Express Checkout

Welcome to the Monday edition of The Mark Steyn Show, in which Mark contrasts the defenestration of Mrs Thatcher with the fixed rigidity of American politics. He also looks back to the peculiar convulsions of the weekend, and to the lessons of Rudy's 2008 presidential campaign. There's also another edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, with Soviet invasions, Russian regents for Greece, and fake news from West Virginia. Plus homophobic imans, vulnerable strongmen, and your light-orchestral stress-reliever.
If you're minded to stick with non-visual formats, he'll be right here at SteynOnline with tonight's episode of Psmith, Journalist by P G Wodehouse this evening.
In the summer, you brought to our attention the sad and tragic outcome of the honorable professor, Mike Adams. The temptation to despair when fighting the righteous fight when too many have chosen to give up is strong. I am grateful that your voice is being heard to help us all with resilience and clarity in the midst of these unfolding absurdities.
In defense of the sanctimonious "ar$eholes" on Twitter, (who should really relocate to parler), we've just had an election stolen from us, in a country where where our vote was always supposed to true, we're on the verge of a "Great Reset" in which our elites are to reorganize capitalism, as if they haven't had enough power already, and we have nothing we can do about it.