Image

Mark Steyn

An Alderman's Ambition

by Mark Steyn
A Clubman's Notes: Psmith, Journalist

https://www.steynonline.com/10824/an-alderman-ambition

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Here's the thirteenth episode of our current Tale for Our Time: Psmith, Journalist, P G Wodehouse's tale of an Old Etonian who finds himself among two of the seamier underbellies of New York - gangland and the media. Why are we running this particular audio adaptation now? Well, as Marc Swerdloff, a Steyn Club First Day Founding Member from Florida, put it an episode or two back:

This chapter managed to elicit a belly laugh in me, something these perilous times had squelched. Thank you Mark.

In perilous times, it's important to un-squelch the laughs, Marc. I chose this tale mostly for its escapist value, but, alas, tonight's episode does bring our caper perilously close to these perilous times:

"Naturally he wants to keep it dark about these tenements. It'll smash him at the election when it gets known."

"Why is he so set on becoming an Alderman?" inquired Psmith.

"There's a lot of graft to being an Alderman," explained Billy.

Indeed there is. Under Tammany, an alderman received no salary, but surely never needed one: He enjoyed the power within his district to appoint all police officers and to license all saloons within his district. He also sat as the local judge, selected which cases came to court, and handpicked his juries. The century-long tolerance for such brazen self-dealing echoes down the years to all this last month's flimflam.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read Part Thirteen of Psmith, Journalist simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

If you've yet to hear any of our Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club. For more details, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. I'll be hosting Part Fourteen of Psmith, Journalist right here tomorrow evening, and just ahead of that I'll be back to conduct another session of our Clubland Q&A. That's at 4pm North American Eastern time - 9pm Greenwich Mean Time.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Outliers of the Outliers
  2. It Ain't Over Till It's Grover
  3. The Shenanigan Express
  4. We Didn't Order These Sandwiches
  5. Good Cop-Defunder, Bad Cop-Defunder

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.