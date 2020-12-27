Lost in a Lost Year

For our final Song of the Week of 2020, Mark presents an audio special saluting those songwriters we lost in the last twelve months, from all kinds of genres - rock'n'roll and country-&-western to film and theatre and television ...even unto "the stupidest song ever written". Along the way you'll hear all kinds of performers from Bing Crosby, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr to Elvis, Bill Evans and Joan Jett via Peter Sellers, Mae West and Bent Fabric.

We hope this hour-and-a-half or so of music and lyrics are a pleasant break from the civilizational assault all around this Boxing Day weekend.

To listen, simply click above. It's not intended to be comprehensive, so please don't complain if Mark left out a favorite composer or lyricist who took his leave in 2020: It's simply a sample of those whose passing struck him and about whom he has something to say.

If you're one of that small brave band who prefer Steyn in visual formats, well, he'll be on telly throughout the coming week.

