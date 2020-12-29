Quadrupling Down

Programming note: There will be no Tuesday Mark Steyn Show today because of Mark's telly duties. Instead, he'll be back on your screens for a full hour of guest-host-level semi-competence on "Tucker Carlson Tonight". The fun starts at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - with a rerun for West Coasters and late birds at midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific. We hope you'll dial him up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus.

If you missed last night's "Tucker" show, you can catch it in full here. The broadcast began with Mark's monologue on the $600 per person "Covid relief", now signed into "law" by the President, and the ongoing lockdowns and prostrations before Fauci. Click below to watch:

Alex Berenson and Marc Siegel followed with the latest developments on the lockdown and the science: You can see Steyn and Dr Siegel on asymptomatic transmission here.

Afterwards Candace Owens joined Mark to discuss a particularly vicious example of woke "cancel culture":

On a related topic, more and more people are pretending to be something other than what they are. Kamala Harris announces that she's a lifelong observer of Kwanzaa, and Mrs Alec Baldwin - or SeÃ±orita Baldwin - has spent their entire marriage purporting to be Spanish, and thus Hispanic:

That was Steve Krakauer discussing pundit pretensions in their backdrops. For the record, no Steyn bookshelf has ever appeared on camera - except for a fake roll-down screen of a shelf of oversized blurry out-of-focus books leaning down to the right (due to years of one-sided pulling) at Channel 3 Vermont long ago. It was either that or the other fake roller screen of grazing Holsteins, also over-sized and thus looking genetically modified.

Charlie Hurt joined Mark to analyze the horrors in the non-Covid non-relief "Covid relief" bill signed into law by the President: We'll post any video of that when we can. And finally Jason Rantz reported on how, in San Francisco, utterly destroyed businesses now get "relief" based on whether they belong to approved identity groups:

You can watch the full broadcast here.

Mark will see you on the telly for Tucker tonight.